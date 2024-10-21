Lions’ unbeaten tour faces crucial Leinster test

Leinster stands between the Lions and an unbeaten European tour in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Coincidentally, after Saturday's clash in Dublin, one of the two sides will likely be the only team left in the competition without a loss. After two grinding wins away from home – after starting the URC like a house on fire with two good wins at Ellis Park – the Lions find themselves in unknown territory with the early success.

While the trip to the Aviva Stadium is daunting, their last two performances should give the Johannesburg side enough confidence to close out tight games. A five-minute stanza of sold defending clinched the 10-9 win over Zebre Parma in terrible weather conditions in Italy and it's that type of dogged tackling that could be vital in Ireland.

“Apart from the ball being wet, the field was quite soggy and when you want to play an evasive or momentum kind of game, it is difficult.” “Apart from the ball being wet, the field was quite soggy and when you want to play an evasive or momentum kind of game, it is difficult,” Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen said about the conditions. “Obviously, it was ugly but we will take the four points.” Without dwelling too much on their third consecutive victory, Van Rooyen said they will enjoy the win over Zebre before focusing on Leinster from today.

He is hopeful there will be an improvement in his team's play, but also the weather ahead of Saturday's clash. After four seasons of taking on an understrength side, they could be facing a full-strength Leinster for the first time and that is something that excites the Lions. “I'm assuming we will play the real Leinster ‘A’ team.”

“It is important to hold on to those things that are working for us, keep on working on the small things we can fix to become more consistent. It's going to be an exciting clash, and probably the first time I'm assuming we will play the real Leinster ‘A’ team. “We know how proud they are up there. It's a big opportunity and a lot of focus (this week) will go into what we need to do there.” Lions captain and Player of the Match Francke Horne said the five-minute defensive set and their discipline towards the end was crucial against Zebre.

