Lions’ winning formula: Inside the their championship culture

Obakeng Meletse

Lions spinner Nqaba Peter believes the thriving culture and positive team environment fostered by coach Russell Domingo and the coaching staff have been instrumental in their recent success. After clinching back-to-back titles in the T20 Challenge at the Wanderers on Sunday with an emphatic eight-wicket win over rivals the Titans, the Lions are now just one title away from matching their opponents’ accolades. The Joburg-based side secured their third trophy this year, having also triumphed in the four-day competition. Peter, who has recently navigated an international schedule while playing a significant role in the T20 competition, expressed gratitude for the support from his teammates and coaching staff.

With remarkable bowling figures of 4/15 in the T20 Challenge, Peter has transformed from a non-contracted player to a standout performer in the 2023/24 season, contributing significantly to the team’s title defence. His impressive performances have also earned him a call-up to the national team, marking a stellar 12-month period for the young cricketer. Reflecting on his rapid rise, Peter shared, “Looking back, about a year ago, I was not contracted, but I was still playing cricket. “In a short space of time, so much has happened and it has happened so quickly that it has been really exciting for me,” he told Independent Newspapers.

““This team is a special team, and the chemistry within the environment means everyone gets along. There is a culture that is created where everyone is happy with everyone’s success, even though we are a big squad.” Peter added, “Even the guys that are not playing, coach Domingo is able to find ways to keep them in tune. “Mentally, you’re in the right space, which helps because when your chance comes, you can go out there and do your best. Generally, we all get along, and we are happy for each other’s successes.”