Losses for Pirates, Stellies elicit different responses

MIHLALI BALEKA Steve Barker and Jose Riveiro are feeling different sorts of pressure in their respective bids to guide their teams to a second-spot finish in the DStv Premiership.

Barker’s Stellenbosch and Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates lost their penultimate league games at home and away to Mamelodi Sundowns and TS Galaxy respectively on Saturday. It continues a poor run of form for both teams, given that they had also lost their previous matches to Moroka Swallows and Richards Bay. Stellies continued to hold the advantage over the third-placed Pirates, as they sit in the coveted second place with a one-point lead. Stellies, though, have overachieved by being where they are in the league. Head coach of Stellenbosch Steve Barker. | BackpagePix As such, coach Barker hasn’t faulted his team for lack of effort in their last two games, particularly against the already-crowned champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Athlone.

“It was a tactical battle, there were fine margins (such as Iqraam Rayners’ penalty miss). They are a good team and caused us problems defensively,” Barker said. “We were hanging on at times. It’s not like we didn’t create our half-chances at times. We were a little bit unlucky not to get the equaliser.” And with Stellies having had their 25-game unbeaten run ended by Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup, Barker believes they are on course to close the gap on the most dominant team in the land.

“If we continue doing what we’ve been doing, I think we can start closing the gap on a team like them (Sundowns),” Barker explained. “I don’t think we are close to matching them, but I think if we want to close the gap on a team like Sundowns you’ll improve yourself, and hopefully get yourself away from the others in the league.” Stellies still want to crown an excellent season by beating Richards Bay on the final day on Saturday away from home.

“We got an update from the other matches, so we tried to win or get an equaliser especially if the scoreline for Pirates was going to stay the same,” Barker said. “(But) whether we scored or lost, it wasn’t going to make a difference – it’s still in our own hands. But I don’t think one will get three lifelines in three weeks. We must win against Bay.” Head coach of Orlando Pirates Jose Riveiro. | BackpagePix Unlike Barker, Riveiro struggled to laud his team for their effort against Galaxy in Mbombela during his post-match reactions.

“I think we were not good enough to deserve better results; the better results could happen because we had chances, territorially,” Riveiro said on SuperSport. “I think we dominated the game, but by not playing the game that we wanted to play. We allowed the opponents to play to their strength. “I also think our attitude today was not good enough; if you see the match during the 90 minutes, I think Galaxy was playing for something more important than us.”

Riveiro has every right to question his team’s attitude. After all, it is they – and not Stellies – that are expected to finish second in the league and qualify for the Champions League next season. Sphiwe Mahlangu of TS Galaxy celebrates scoring against Orlando Pirates. | BackpagePix Next season will mark 30 years since Pirates became the first PSL team to conquer the continent. Hence, there’d be no better time to honour that milestone by returning to the competition. But with Stellies now holding the driving seat heading into the last league games – in which Pirates will face Super Sport United at home – Pirates live in uncertain times. Pirates still must show up and do their part, adopting the same attitude that saw them go on a seven-game winning streak, and not what irked Riveiro on Saturday.