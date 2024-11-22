Lucas Radebe: Current Bafana team narrative could possibly be better than Class of 96

South African football legends Jomo Sono and Lucas Radebe are pleased with the recent Bafana Bafana achievements under coach Hugo Broos. Bafana backed up their bronze medal win at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year with a resounding showing in the qualifiers to book their ticket to Morocco 2025 unbeaten.

The South Africans produced a first-place finish in Group K with 14 points from six matches, one more than Uganda (13), who finished second, following their 3-0 victory over South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night. Take me back to Cape Town....... 😍🇿🇦#BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/8mo0G5vfLV

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 21, 2024 Iqraam Rayners opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before Patrick Maswanganyi added a second in the first half. Star midfielder Teboho Mokoena slotted a penalty early in the second half.

Broos and his troops lost 4-2 on penalties against Nigeria after playing out to a 1-1 draw in normal time in the Afcon semi-final earlier this year. The form and consistency they have shown since then will make them one of the favourites heading into next year’s tournament. Speaking at the South African Sport Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, former national coach Sono and defender Radebe said they were pleased with what they had seen so far from Bafana.

What a night in Cape Town, what a group of players, what a team!!!!! Qualified, top of the group, unbeaten and swashbuckling........#BafanaPride #AfconQualifier pic.twitter.com/hqxEEWM6tF — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 20, 2024

“I have said that he (Broos) is a good coach, and I have also said that he must be given time,” Sono told the media after his induction. The former Orlando Pirates star went on to highlight the importance of the CAF Champions League and the role it plays in improving the national team. The Buccaneers won the Champions League with a 1-0 win against Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas in 1995, courtesy of a Jerry Sikhosana goal.

The opening goal from Rayners was such a thing of beauty 😍 👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hr9Q7IoShM — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 19, 2024

Mamelodi Sundowns have been the only club to consistently represent Mzansi well on the African continent recently, and they became the second team to win the tournament following their 3-1 win against Zamalek in 2016. “The plus factor for Bafana Bafana, and we must not overlook this, is Sundowns playing in the Champions League competition, because it makes a big difference,” Sono added. "If you look at the history, when Orlando Pirates won it in 1995, they had seven players from (Jomo) Cosmos, and the previous year, Cosmos had lost the semi-final, in 1996. How many players in the African Cup of Nations? They were all from Cosmos, and they played the CAF competition.

“So, CAF competition shapes the national team, and Sundowns, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have to participate often in the Champions League because it helps the national team. “Bafana Bafana should always qualify for every tournament, especially with the infrastructure we have.”

Here is the second from Maswanganyi pic.twitter.com/9htcegEgMl — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 19, 2024 Meanwhile, former captain Radebe also believes Bafana are headed in the right direction, and they have rightfully claimed their place back as one of the best on the African continent.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. We are restoring our pride and bringing the glory days back in South African football with the talent that we have seen under the leadership of Hugo Broos,” Radebe said. “We also have to give credit to the South African Football Association, to be honest, for making sure that the boys are being given opportunities to go out there, together with the coaches and technical staff to bring the glory back.” Radebe, who captained South Africa at the 2002 World Cup hosted by South Korea and Japan, added that Bafana are capable of rewriting their own history, but they should not be compared to the class of 1996 that won the Cup of Nations.