Luus: Proteas will come back stronger in second ODI

Ongama Gcwabe LIKE in any tour to India or the subcontinent, spin becomes the biggest challenge for South African batters who traditionally are not the best players of spin.

Leading up to the ongoing tour to India, captain Laura Wolvaardt and her team knew of the threat that awaited them in India as spinners Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana and Radha Yadav are known for dominating visiting batting units at home. https://x.com/ProteasWomenCSA/status/1802668773805027630

This time was no different as the trio dominated South Africa in the first one-day international at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, picking up seven wickets between them as India bowled South Africa out for 122. Proteas top-order batter Sune Luus was one of the few batters who looked relatively comfortable against the Indian attack despite failing to convert her start into a big score for the team. Luus says a lot of the players will take responsibility and accountability for the batting collapse as they prepare for tomorrow’s second ODI at the same Bengaluru venue.

“The biggest responsibility and the biggest bulk of runs come from the top five,” said Luus. “I’m sure that a lot of players will take accountability and responsibility for that and come back stronger in the next match.” Most importantly, there are ICC Women’s Championship points up for grabs in the ongoing ODI series, meaning South Africa need to bounce back with a victory tomorrow in order to earn points and avoid playing in the World Cup qualifiers.

South Africa are currently placed third on the standings, two spots above the last qualification spot, with 11 victories in 19 matches thus far. Despite the pressure of earning points, Luus advised it would be good for the team to simply focus on their processes and levelling the series. “We’re well aware of the points table and what needs to happen. We came here looking for those points,” said Luus.