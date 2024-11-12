Magesi coach Larsen aims for an upset

Mihlali Baleka
Magesi coach Clinton Larsen knows how to thrive under pressure, and that’s why Mamelodi Sundowns will underestimate the club at their own peril in the upcoming Carling Knockout final. The two sides have had an impressive run in the competition and will meet in the last game of the tournament at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on November 23.
Dikwena will duly wear the underdogs tag for the clash, given that they enter unchartered territory for them, especially coming against one of the heavyweights of African football. However, such is the experience of their coach Larsen that Magesi could spring a surprise over the undisputed South African giants.
Larsen has already masterminded a win over Sundowns in a cup final, guiding Bloemfontein Celtic to a 1-0 victory in the same competition – then known as the Telkom Knockout – in 2012. And while the victory was controversial, the people of Bloemfontein didn’t care.
Larsen went on to have various spells in the top-flight, including with Golden Arrows and Polokwane City. But it was his move away from the top-flight spotlight where he continued to show his prowess. Larsen spent two seasons at ABC Motsepe side Summerfield Dynamos between 2021 and 2023, and through tough playing conditions, often marred by poor officiating, he did well.
The 53-year-old guided the KwaZulu-Natal-based side to the play-offs in just his first season before coming unstuck against hosts North West University. Although the team’s mandate that season was to secure a spot in the second-tier division, Larsen astonishingly led the side to the Nedbank Cup quarter-final, where they lost to eventual champions Sundowns.
Considering that Magesi’s mandate is to stay afloat in their first season in the top-flight, there is a case to be made that this is a reading of the same script with a different cast for Larsen. But unlike two years ago, where Larsen’s Dynamos were hammered 5-0 by the Brazilians, they have potential to pull a rabbit out of the hat.
Larsen has been vocal about not only adding to the numbers in the top-flight in an effort to avoid the same trap Cape Town Spurs, who were relegated after one season, fell into. He has been putting his money where his mouth is in that regard. He achieved a win against local giants Orlando Pirates in the Carling Knockout and drew with Kaizer Chiefs in the league. Now, with another giant on their radar, Larsen will be aiming for a third successive positive result against the big three in the land. He can achieve that given his experience!