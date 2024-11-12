Magesi coach Larsen aims for an upset

Mihlali Baleka Magesi coach Clinton Larsen knows how to thrive under pressure, and that’s why Mamelodi Sundowns will underestimate the club at their own peril in the upcoming Carling Knockout final. The two sides have had an impressive run in the competition and will meet in the last game of the tournament at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on November 23.

Dikwena will duly wear the underdogs tag for the clash, given that they enter unchartered territory for them, especially coming against one of the heavyweights of African football. However, such is the experience of their coach Larsen that Magesi could spring a surprise over the undisputed South African giants. Clinton Larsen. | BackpagePix Larsen has already masterminded a win over Sundowns in a cup final, guiding Bloemfontein Celtic to a 1-0 victory in the same competition – then known as the Telkom Knockout – in 2012. And while the victory was controversial, the people of Bloemfontein didn’t care. Larsen went on to have various spells in the top-flight, including with Golden Arrows and Polokwane City. But it was his move away from the top-flight spotlight where he continued to show his prowess. Larsen spent two seasons at ABC Motsepe side Summerfield Dynamos between 2021 and 2023, and through tough playing conditions, often marred by poor officiating, he did well.