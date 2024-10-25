Makgopa is Evidence that hard work pays off at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates fringe player Evidence Makgopa has given coach Jose Riveiro a selection headache. Makgopa was given a rare chance in Pirates’ starting XI in the midweek clash against SuperSport, and he knocked the stuffing out of Gavin Hunt’s team with clinical finishing for a second-minute goal.

A few days earlier, Makgopa was called off the substitutes’ bench to rescue Pirates after they trailed 3-0 at halftime against Magesi FC. He managed a goal in the second half, but it was not enough – although he threatened twice in the closing stages. This was enough for Riveiro to promote him to the run-on XI for the SuperSport clash, and after these two goals, he has done enough to be in tonight’s line-up for the AmaZulu encounter at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).

Makgopa’s form will gladden Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who has always rated him as a strong-running striker. Riveiro is equally happy for Makgopa, who has battled injuries earlier this season. He says the 24-year-old forward is on his way to recovering his best form.

“Makgopa has always been there, but he’s competing with (Tshegofatso) Mabasa and (Boitumelo) Radiopane for a position. He’s a boy who has been working so hard and always ready to help,” said Riveiro. “When he gets one minute on the field, he gives you everything in one minute. He also does the same when he gets 10 minutes.

“He is an example for everybody, because we are talking about a player who performed excellently at a tournament like Afcon in Ivory Coast earlier this year. “Now that he’s going through a different period, with most of the time on the bench, he is being an example for everybody around. “He has shown what it means to be a professional, and that’s why he managed to perform at this level now – because he’s working hard. He’s a very contented football player, and we are so happy to have him.”

⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/7pOXLUjEhc — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) October 23, 2024 For AmaZulu, the attacking midfielder Rowan Human has made a comeback from injury and showed great form in the clash against Stellenbosch last week.

Another outing will help Human show the new AmaZulu coaches, Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, that he’s capable of running their midfield unit. Pirates have won all four of their league matches, and despite being knocked out of the Carling Knockout Cup by newly promoted Magesi FC, it seems the team have very little worry about their performance. The Buccaneers are currently toe-to-toe with fellow league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, with the same amount of points (12) and goal difference (seven).