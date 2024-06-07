Mamelodi Sundowns maestro Teboho Mokoena favourite for PSL Footballer of the Year

CLASSY Mamelodi Sundowns box-to-box midfielder Teboho Mokoena is in pole position to lift this season’s prestigious PSL Footballer of the Season award, which will be chosen by the 16 Premiership coaches. Mokoena, his teammate Ronwen Williams and Stellenbosch FC striker Iqraam Rayners are the three nominees.

They are the players adjudged to have excelled in all the PSL competitions, from the DStv Premiership to the MTN8, Carling Knockout Cup and the Nedbank Cup tournaments. The surprise omission from this category is Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who has produced several sterling performances for the Buccaneers in the second half of the season. To date, he has bagged a whopping 12 Player-of-the-Match accolades in all competitions this season...

Teboho Mokoena Mokoena won the award last season and, if he repeats the feat, he will join the likes of Teko Modise and Peter Shalulile, who have bagged it back-to-back in recent seasons. Mokoena has been outstanding on all fronts (international and domestic). Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is one of many experts who are surprised that he is not yet playing in Europe.

However, Sundowns have dragged their heels on this matter, seemingly out of fear of losing the services of a proven match-winner. Goal of the Day 🥅



No stopping Tebza when he gets in his zone! 🔥🔥#Sundowns #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/WGmJTIIaR7

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 7, 2024 He is the cog around which the formidable Sundowns team revolves, and his midfield creativity breaks down opposition defences. Mokoena’s penchant for scoring goals from range is unmatched domestically, and the power of his shots has left opposition keepers shell-shocked.

The season may be over, but the drum beat will go on and on! 🥁👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/iS1yNGXCXS — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) June 5, 2024 Ronwen Williams Williams finds himself in this category for the second season running.

He is one of the reasons Sundowns won the league title and he helped the side to reach two cup finals, the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup. He has made an impressive 44 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping 30 clean sheets in the process. Williams has brought a new dimension to his game. He is one of the players who kick-starts the attacks by feeding unmarked players, often from deep options.

It allows his teammates to threaten opposition defences in a flash. On occasions this season, players have come close to scoring after latching onto his feeds, and Williams would have recorded an assist. His leadership skills are also highly valued, and he brings calmness to his supporting defence when opponents apply pressure. Iqraam Rayners

Rayners is arguably the least favoured among local football followers. However, he might throw a spanner in the works after several stellar performances for Stellenbosch FC, especially in the Carling Knockout Cup. His highlight of the season was a record-breaking five-goal haul in April, and it inspired Stellies to a sensational 5-0 win over Polokwane City in a DStv Premiership encounter. Overall, he is one of the standout performers of the 2023/24 campaign. He has contributed 16 goals and eight assists from 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

Iqraam Rayners has been in red hot form in front of goal for Stellenbosch this season.



He’s one goal behind Mabasa in the #DStvPrem ahead of this weekend’s final day 👀 pic.twitter.com/hrigBVaILm — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 23, 2024 His goals helped Stellies to secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.