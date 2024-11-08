Manqoba Mngqithi hopes Mamelodi Sundowns can ‘Dance’ some more in cup semi-final

Mamelodi Sundowns need to emulate their league form to win their first domestic trophy in two seasons. For seven consecutive campaigns, the Brazilians have set the bar high for the rest of their counterparts, and so far, no one has been able to hang on long enough to shake them off the podium.

It has also become quite obvious that with that sort of consistency, it will take something extraordinary for another team to snap their momentum. One would have thought that the departure of Rulani Mokwena would destabilise their balance, but as they have shown with the few matches this season, coach Manqoba Mngqithi has had all the plans – and none have shown any signs outside continuing their dominance. Polokwane City were successful in disrupting proceedings with their 1-0 win in their league encounter, handing Sundowns what was only their second league loss in 35 matches.

Only 10 days passed before both sides met again for their return fixture, and the visitors were dispatched with a convincing 2-0 victory at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night – with teen sensation Kutlwano Letlhaku grabbing a brace. Despite all the success in the end, including also winning the inaugural African Football League last season, Mngqithi will be well aware of the fact that the club haven’t won a domestic trophy since clinching the MTN8 in 2021 and the Nedbank Cup in 2022. Their semi-final place in the Carling Knockout Cup was secured in emphatic fashion, forcing the mighty Kaizer Chiefs into deeper introspection with a 4-0 loss in the quarter-finals.

Back-to-back 1-0 losses against Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 had raised concerns earlier in the season, but the exploits in the ‘Beer Cup’ have restored hope.

Only a resilient Marumo Gallants side stands between them and a place in the final of the competition they have previously won an impressive four times. The Sundowns mentor is wary of the threat posed by Gallants at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Sunday (3pm kick-off), and he has been impressed with the progress coach Dan Malesela has had on the newcomers – and also had a few kind words for the 59-year-old coach.

“I have always been a big fan of Coach ‘Dance’. I believe he is a very good football coach, and I have always believed he needs to look at the game with a bigger scope and not just his own principles,” Mngqithi said during yesterday’s press conference at the club’s Chloorkop headquarters. “A game of football is played according to situations, and if you are fixed on a particular type of football, you might not get to where you are supposed to be.

“I have always thought he is one of the best coaches, but I have also felt in the past that he’s not very incisive, and he does not play to kill. “He plays very good football, and he can frustrate any opposition with the ball.

“I’m so happy when I see him bring all the new elements into the game because I think that is where he was falling short, because our bosses want points and to win matches. “He has developed a lot of players in the process because he plays the right type of football, but unfortunately, that type of football does not always bring the results.”