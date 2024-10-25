Manqoba Mngqithi: Orlando Pirates will be really pushing Mamelodi Sundowns for league title

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has issued a cautionary challenge to Orlando Pirates in their quest for the Premiership title. With the season already four games deep and both teams maintaining a perfect record, the pressure is mounting as they vie for supremacy.

As the Brazilians gear up for what will be their seventh consecutive domestic title defence, the challenge from Pirates signals a thrilling season ahead. Both clubs are currently perched at the top of the league standings, with Sundowns narrowly ahead on goal difference. This intensifying battle for supremacy is poised to escalate, especially with the impending CAF Champions League group stages looming.

☠️ ⏪️ 𝗬𝗔𝗗𝗛𝗖𝗧𝗔𝗠 ⏪️



🎤 Patrick Maswanganyi

🏆 #BetwayPrem

🆚 @SuperSportFC

🏟 Orlando Stadium

🗓️ 22 October 2024



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/7pOXLUjEhc — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) October 23, 2024 Mngqithi, speaking after a tense 2-1 victory against Royal AM on Wednesday night, acknowledged the threat posed by Pirates, recognising their aim to dethrone Sundowns from their long-standing title of champions.

Mngqithi, ever the strategist, highlighted that the real test for Pirates will be their ability to sustain performance levels amidst the pressures of both domestic league and international competition.

“For me, they are the team that’s going to be really pushing us... They are a team that will really pose a lot of problems,” he remarked. “I hope and pray they do have the depth to carry themselves during the group stages and the league. “But I still maintain that they are a team that doesn’t do well against ‘small teams’.

“So far, they have really done well, but let’s continue and see because that’s where I think maybe the championship will be decided.” The match-winning goal from the man who dominated that right-hand side! 💪#Sundowns #BetwayPrem #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/EzoNIfuSlP

— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 24, 2024 The coach’s insights come after Pirates faced challenges in squad rotation, notably their recent struggles in the Carling Knockout Cup, where they were embarrassed by newly promoted Magesi FC. Mngqithi remains optimistic, but cautions that the transitional phase experienced by the Buccaneers could hinder their aspirations if not managed carefully. Meanwhile, the Brazilians flexed their immense depth against Royal AM by making eight changes to the team that beat Golden Arrows in the Carling Knockout Cup.

The likes of Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau and Thembinkosi Lorch all got starting berths, and that seemed to disrupt their rhythm as Mngqithi felt his side were not polished for large chunks of the game. Sphelele Mkhulise opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Sundowns, while Mudau grabbed an 85th-minute goal, before Sbangani Zulu netted a consolation strike in stoppage time for Royal AM.

After opening the scoring on Wednesday evening, "The Blesser" shared his reaction with us after the game! 🗣 #Sundowns #BetwayPrem #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/GDTN9uwjaS — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 24, 2024 “We were not neat. Our game was very untidy, especially in the final third – I think we could have finished the game in the first half, had we just maybe stuck to the basics,” Mngqithi said. “That kept the game alive, until a point we felt maybe it’s important to change a little bit in the second half, and we brought in Neo (Maema) and (Siyabonga) Mabena, and I think that brought a bit of life into the game.”