Markram and Co keep their cool

Brave call The Proteas had won their previous two matches chasing meagre totals down after their bowlers had done their job when given first use of the Nassau County surface. It was therefore a major surprise when Aiden Markram chose to bat after the coin landed in his favour.

De Kock Goes Bang! Bang! After three deliveries it seemed Markram’s call was on the money with Quinton de Kock clipping the second ball over midwicket into the stands before pulling the next for another boundary.

Dazzling Tanzim But Bangladesh had done their homework ahead of their trip to New York and Tanzim Hasam immediately pulled back his length to deliver a ball that straightened just enough to wrap Reeza Hendricks on the pads, dismissing the Proteas opener for a first-ball duck.

Happy Birthday David Miller After putting together a Proteas T20 World Cup record sixth-wicket stand with Tristan Stubbs in the previous match, Miller repeated the rescue act on his 35th birthday with another record fifth-wicket stand with Heinrich Klaasen to get the Proteas to a competitive total.

Welcome Ottniel Ottniel Baartman has been nothing short of sensational for the Proteas in the first two matches of this T20 World Cup. Bangladesh, though, had clearly done their homework on the Oudtshoorn-born seamer with Najmul Shanto knowing that the first ball would be pitched up and immediately went charging down the track to club a straight six over Baartman’s head.