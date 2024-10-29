Markram hoping to keep the Proteas’ good vibes going

Zaahier Adams

“There is only one way to eat an elephant: one bite at a time.” This wise adage encapsulates the mindset of the South African cricket team, the Proteas, as they navigate their path towards the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Following New Zealand’s unexpected back-to-back Test victories in India, the Proteas now find themselves with a nearly unimpeded route to qualification, contingent upon their performance in the five remaining matches of the WTC cycle, starting with the second Test against Bangladesh today.

“It doesn’t add any pressure on us (qualification for the WTC final). I think it's an exciting opportunity. That's almost how we try to view it,” he remarked, indicating the team’s determination to embrace each match with enthusiasm. “You are always trying to win games of cricket. We have five games left until we know what our fate is. Five Test matches is a lot of cricket to be played, so a lot can still happen. We will take it session by session and game per game.” Kyle Verreynne. | AFP The Proteas are buoyed by their recent triumph in the first Test in Mirpur — significantly, their first Test victory in the subcontinent in a decade. Markram aims to harness this momentum, knowing that the foundation of success lies in a strong start in Chattogram.

“It was obviously a happy moment for us as a changeroom (the first win). But we obviously appreciate the opposition, especially Bangladesh now in their own conditions. We have no doubt it's going to be a tough game and, hopefully, we can back it up and keep that good energy and good vibes in the changeroom.” Markram emphasised, “In terms of this game, it's a brand new game. “Hopefully, we can start well again, and that’s not just here, but anywhere in the world, we feel that we can start on the front foot and we can then run through with momentum for the next five days.”

Wiaan Mulder. | AFP Key to achieving this goal is the top-order batsmen must step up their game. Despite a resounding seven-wicket win in the first Test at Mirpur, the team’s bowlers — both seamers and spinners — were the standout performers. A match-defining partnership of 119 for the seventh wicket between Kyle Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder, alongside a crucial 66-run contribution for the ninth, bolstered the Proteas’ first innings total to 308. Markram acknowledged the top-order batting unit must rise to the occasion, as relying solely on lower-order contributions may not be sustainable. “I suppose each batter in his own unique individual way needs to back his strengths and find a way to put the Bangladesh bowlers under some pressure, which will make run scoring easier and free-flowing,” he stated.