Mokoka ready to shine on biggest stage

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO STEPHEN Mokoka is going to run his third marathon at the Olympic Games on the back of his failure to finish the previous one, but the Hollywood Athletics Club runner does not see his participation at Paris 2024 as a ‘redemption’ mission from the previous Games in Tokyo.

“I think redemption is a tough word,” he said when it was put to him that he has the chance to redeem himself after he failed to complete the race in the energy-sapping heat and humidity of the Japanese city of Sapporo in 2021. “I would rather use the word ‘creation’ or ‘establishment’,” Mokoka countered. “I would say positioning myself in a better place is more what I can use to describe this next assignment.”

Local athletes in any sport don’t come across as self aware as the 39-year-old from Mafikeng. In a country where many readily own and lap up the title of ‘legend’ that is so freely dished out, Mokoka goes against the grain, swiftly refusing to be deemed as such. That he has proven himself as one of South Africa’s most consistent marathoners, with his personal best time of two hours, six minutes and 42 seconds – the second fastest by a local after Gert Thys’ 2:06.33 – does not lead to Mokoka having airs about himself as many do. Instead, he accepts that he still has some way to go before he can consider himself on par with the likes of Thys and 1996 Olympic marathon champion Josiah Thugwane.

“I cannot call myself a legend. What if I get an Olympic medal; what would I call myself then?” That is what he has been working hard for, having trained to be in tip-top condition for the Paris Olympics so that he can not only complete the race but challenge for honours, too. “In terms of the championship this year, I want to come out in the best position that I have ever done,” says the man who has a fifth-place finish from the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

At 39 years of age, there are many who would consider Mokoka too old to be dreaming of a podium finish at the Games, but he knows it is possible. Many would think that at 39 and having been in the sport for as long as he has, Mokoka is close to reaching the ceiling. But nothing could be further from the truth, he says. “In the marathon, there’s no such thing as you are old. You reach optimum level as you get older, but I am not at my prime yet.