Mokone’s lone strike sees Crocodiles snap up semi place

OBAKENG MELETSE TS Galaxy 0

Magesi FC (1) 1 Mokone 44

Magesi FC continued their impressive start to life in the top flight, as they piled more misery on TS Galaxy, knocking the Rockets out at the quarter-final stage of the Carling Knockout Cup at the Mbombela Stadium yesterday. The result means Magesi will now join rampant Mamelodi Sundowns, second-time semi-finalists Richards Bay FC, and the unpredictable Marumo Gallants in the last four. Galaxy lost some of their key players, such as Lehlohonolo Mojela, before the off-season, and the aftermath of that has left their rocketship struggling to gain the necessary speed to launch their league season. The ‘beer tournament’ had offered a glimmer of hope prior to the match.

Magesi, on the other hand, emphatically announced their arrival with a huge scalp of Orlando Pirates in the first round. Dikwena tsa Meetsi would have felt right at home in Mbombela, a city only a few kilometres away from the Crocodile River. Temperatures hit a high of 37°C, necessitating drinks breaks after 20 minutes in each half. However, the first half needed an injection of heat as both sides cautiously probed each other without any substantial attacks. The respective coaches — Sead Ramović and Clinton Larsen — seized the opportunity during the breaks to deliver animated team talks, where all 22 players gathered at their respective benches, soaking in refreshments and strategy. As the action resumed, Macbeth Mahlangu was perfectly found by Lindokuhle Mbatha with 10 minutes to go before the half-time break. However, his towering header failed to trouble Magesi's shot-stopper Tape Ira, who safely held on.