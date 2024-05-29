Mokwena: I’ll never give up on Shalulile

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO SOMETIME during the DStv Premiership campaign that has just ended, when many were declaring that Peter Shalulile had reached his sell-by date, coach Rulani Mokwena stood up for the striker.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ sharp-shooter from Namibia was misfiring so much that the rumour mill was already buying his replacement at the Brazilians, with Orlando Pirates’ Tshegofaso Mabasa apparently the preferred candidate to lead the multiple champions’ attack. Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. | . BackpagePix But Mokwena was not panicking: “Peter, he is very special, I know … I’ve said this before, a lot of people can give up on Peter but I’ll never give up on Peter Shalulile, no chance.” That public declaration of faith in his player, plus the support of his teammates, was pivotal in seeing the former Golden Boot winner regaining his form to lead Sundowns’ attack in the final stretch of the season and scoring some crucial goals. One of the most memorable of those came against TS Galaxy, a strike four minutes from time when the Rockets looked set to inflict the champions’ first defeat of the season in the campaign’s ultimate match.

Shalulile expressed his gratitude to coach and teammates as he looked ahead to Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at the Mbombela Stadium. “A lot of people were talking, and the media was writing (that he was finished) but as a striker and as a person you know that life cannot always be good. There will be some down moments and it is how you pick yourself up. “I had the support of my teammates, and the coach never gave up on me. As a player, you go back to the drawing board and eventually the breakthrough will come, and it is happening (for me) now.”

The club’s support notwithstanding, the Namibian international also dug deep within himself, and looked at other examples worldwide for inspiration. “You know, I’ll say if you believe in yourself and if you know you are a good striker, you will never give up. And we have seen it even in Europe. “The best, CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo) , people thought he was done but he is breaking records and he still believes in himself. Those are the things that motivate me, when I watch him.”

He is aware that just like CR7, he too is a role model for others and he pushes himself to not let those who admire him down. “It is not about giving up on yourself because we are placed on earth to motivate other people. So, I cannot give up knowing that there are other people looking up to me. “That’s why I don’t give up. If we give up, we will kill the generation that’s coming behind us. And those are the things that keep me going.”