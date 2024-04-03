Momentum on Lions’ side against wounded Province

OBAKENG MELETSE Like defending champion Max Verstappen in Formula One, the Warriors are seemingly running their own race in the CSA T20 Challenge at their own pace, while nullifying any threats to their dominance.

The Warriors have stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches with the rest of the pack scrapping for the remaining three play-off positions. There are only two points separating second and fourth. Reeza Hendricks of the Lions. | . BackpagePix Western Province will look to open up a gap when they come up against the Lions at Newlands in Cape Town at 6pm today. The clash between the two heavyweights could come down to fine margins with both sides on 21 points and Province slightly ahead due to net run rate. Chasing only 116 for victory against the Boland Rocks in Paarl on Sunday, Reeza Hendricks (53) and Evan Jones (43) saw the Lions home with 16 balls to spare, but they missed out on a much-needed bonus point and the chance to better their net run rate. It could come back to bite them later in the tournament.

Nqabayomzi Peter, meanwhile, picked up 3-14 to round off a perfect bowling display by the Lions. On paper, the Lions have one of the tournament’s most balanced batting line-ups but they are yet to fire in this tournament. Nevertheless, they will have momentum on their side against a wounded Province who lost by nine wickets at home to the Warriors. Edward Moore of Western Province. | BackpagePix Tony de Zorzi was ruled out due to injury, and was replaced at the top of the order by Jonathan Bird. He and Eddie Moore got Province off to a solid start with a 42-run partnership.

Province failed to build up anything substantial following that initial partnership, and could only manage to score 100 runs for the remaining 14.1 overs with George Linde’s 30 off 25 balls the only decent contribution. The Warriors chased down the target with 21 balls remaining as they continued their unbeaten streak. Elsewhere, the Northwest Dragons will host the KZN Tuskers at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, also at 6pm tonight. The Dragons have an outside chance of reaching the semi-finals and will need better luck following their rained-out fixture against the Titans on Monday.