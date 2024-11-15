Moore, Linde tons save Western Province against Warriors as Brevis reaches highest score for Titans

Centuries from Edward Moore and George Linde rescued Western Province on day one of their CSA Four-Day Series clash against the Warriors at Newlands in Cape Town yesterday. Moore (127 off 221 balls, 12x4, 2x6) and Linde combined for a partnership of 191 to help recover the home side from being 33/5 to a solid first-innings score of 344/7 at the close.

Moore, with his 18th career first-class century, fell closer to the end of play off the bowling of Matthew Breetzke, who picked up only his second career first-class wicket. But Linde hung on and crossed the line for his sixth career first-class century, and he will start day two unbeaten on 128 (off 226 balls, 11x4).

Simmonds took advantage of a tired Warriors attack and needed only 74 balls for his 68 (8x4, 1x6) before he was dismissed by Jason Raubenheimer, with Matthew de Villiers taking the catch. Province were in all sorts of trouble early in the innings, with the Warriors new-ball pairing of Duanne Olivier (2/57) and Beyers Swanepoel (2/55) doing most of the damage to leave the home side five down with only 33 runs on the board. The Proteas trio of David Bedingham (0), Tony de Zorzi (9) and Kyle Verreynne (0) could only score nine runs between them as they struggled to navigate a good spell of Warriors new-ball bowling in the first hour of the day.

Meanwhile, the Titans are in a race against time in their clash against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban after three days of action. Dewald Brevis gave the former champions the ascendancy as he added 30 runs to his overnight score of 129 before he was bowled by Prenelan Subrayen for a career-best score of 159 (off 172 balls, 10x4, 7x6). Dolphins pair Sarel Erwee (58) and Tshepang Dithole (47) could not kick on from their healthy starts as the Titans reduced the hosts to 163/2 when bad light stopped play and eventually stumps were called, with the fourth and final day remaining for both sides to avoid playing a draw after their opening-round losses.

Elsewhere, the North West Dragons had a fairly decent day out against defending champions, the Lions, at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom yesterday, and they will go into the second day to resume their innings at 226/3. Janneman Malan led the way with a hard-fought half-century at the top of the order. The stylish right-hander continues his charge back to the top, and carried on his form from the T20 Challenge with a knock of 63. Captain Wihan Lubbe (45) and Raynard van Tonder (48) combined for an innings-shaping partnership of 85, and they were unbeaten at the end of day one, with the home side reaching stumps at 226/3.