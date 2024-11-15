Mothobi Mvala can add steel to already-qualified Bafana in Uganda

Centre-back Mothobi Mvala is a player who can produce ‘Madiba Magic’ at Kampala’s Mandela National Stadium today (3pm SA time kick-off) when Bafana Bafana play Uganda in an Africa Cup of Nations Group K clash between two countries that have already qualified. Yesterday’s Group K clash at the Juba Stadium saw hosts South Sudan cause a monumental upset by defeating former Afcon champions Congo Brazzaville 3-2 after the scores were level at 2-2 at halftime.

This outcome left Uganda (12 points) and South Africa (eight) in unassailable positions at the top of the Group K log. This was South Sudan’s first win in five matches. As a result, Uganda and South Africa have qualified with two rounds remaining. South Sudan and Congo will play their final group matches on Tuesday. Even with this stroke of good fortune yesterday, the visiting Bafana Bafana will feel nostalgic at the 45 000-seater stadium named after the iconic South African Nelson Mandela, and Mvala can lead the victory charge with a solid display in central defence.

Mvala last featured for Bafana Bafana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe in his home province of Free State in June. Since then, he has been injured, but has played for Mamelodi Sundowns in the past fortnight. He has returned to the national team, and Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was sorely missed in the previous games.

“First of all, I was happy that Mvala played for Sundowns after he was injured for a long time,” said Broos. “If you look at what he did in the past for Bafana Bafana, I’m happy that he is back. “He is not the finest, biggest or most talented player of South Africa, but he has been so important for us in the past games.

“It was a loss that he didn’t play in the recent games. For example, he wasn’t in Congo when we were held to a 1-1 draw. “He is a player who can help us in such (tight) games. He has the feeling of the games again. You saw in the past how important he has been for us.” Broos is equally happy to see midfielder Thalente Mbatha is fit again, and has been playing for Orlando Pirates lately. He’s proved a real talisman for the national team by scoring goals at crucial times.

“Our last game in Congo wasn’t our best game. Now we have some players back that we didn’t have in Congo. I think about (Siyabonga) Ngezana. I think about Mvala. I think about Mbatha. These players weren’t in Congo. We can do more now with them in the group. My confidence is big in this team,” said Broos. “Being the bronze medallists of the last Afcon and looking at the opponents in our group, I respect them, but they are not the biggest teams in Africa.” Uganda will enter this match with confidence. However, it is worth pointing out that Uganda has never South Africa in five previous attempts spanning the last two decades.

One major improvement from Bafana Bafana since the last Afcon has been in their attacking output, having scored 11 goals in this competition, compared to four goals between September and November last year leading up to the tournament in the Ivory Coast.