Msimango must step up and fill in the big shoes of Miguel

Inacio Miguel has been Kaizer Chiefs’ best buy this season, wearing his heart on the team’s sleeve whenever he took the field of play. His dedication to his craft has been evident, and he ended the match with a bang on his head when Chiefs beat SuperSport United 4-0 in the Carling Knockout last 16. However, he cut a dejected figure, stretching his head in disbelief when they lost 1-0 to SuperSport in the Betway Premiership reverse fixture last Saturday in Polokwane. While the Angolan international's primary role is to ensure he’s part of a unit that keeps out goals, he has already scored for his new team. Miguel also captained Chiefs momentarily against SuperSport, but the youngsters believe he’s a born leader, considering his incredible guidance in the dressing room.

“He’s a true leader – I don’t want to lie,” gushed 19-year-old Wandile Duba over Miguel earlier this month. “He guides and pushes us as youngsters. He’s a true leader!” As Chiefs visit Magesi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight at 7.30pm, they head into the match without the suspended Miguel for the third consecutive time. Someone needs to rise to the occasion and fill his big boots. Enter Given Msimango.

The 27-year-old is set to be coach Nasreddine Nabi’s replacement for Miguel, having been part of the match-day squad, albeit playing only once this season. Miguel is perhaps what Chiefs thought Msimango would be when he joined the club last season, having also been the captain at his former side, TS Galaxy. However, based on those standards, that hasn’t been the case. Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs. | BackpagePix Msimango is yet to come out of his shell and demonstrate just how much it means to him to play for his childhood club. He has been caught wanting at times, and the chaotic structure of last season – which included a bout of injuries and suspensions – didn’t help his cause either. Yet, not all is lost. He could still prove invaluable for Nabi’s new era if he shows up tonight – given the opportunity – and helps Chiefs keep a clean sheet. Even with Miguel, Chiefs have struggled to be sound defensively, getting caught in sixes and sevens, leading to Fiacre Ntwari managing only one clean sheet in five games, conceding five goals.

Defenders, just like goalkeepers, are judged by the number of clean sheets they keep. Having struggled in this regard, Msimango could be Chiefs’ missing piece of the puzzle at the back. It will be important for him to play the game and not the occasion. Hence, he needs to trust his teammates, especially given that they’ve played more games than him. The desire to play more games – especially the big ones, like the Carling Knockout quarter-final against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday – shouldn’t lead him to selfishness. After all, defenders who prioritise their ambitions often make mistakes that can cost the entire team. Msimango knows that this principle extends beyond the football pitch.

He is no longer the young, isolated man who broke through the varsity football ranks before making his professional debut at Highlands Park. He’s now a married man.

While marriage often calls for selflessness, putting one’s partner first, he has also learnt that some sacrifices are necessary for his football career to flourish. In June, he had to cancel a vacation with his wife after Hugo Broos drafted him late into the Bafana Bafana squad facing Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers in Botswana. His inclusion in the Bafana set-up spoke volumes of his qualities and highlighted that he was still one of Chiefs’ best players, despite the team finishing 10th in the league. However, having fallen down the pecking order at Chiefs, Broos has since set his sights on his new teammate and fellow central defender Rushwin Dortley. The latter has grabbed the opportunity with both hands at Chiefs and Bafana, starting all games across the boards in recent months.