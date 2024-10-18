Nasreddine Nabi: Kaizer Chiefs must chase a winning mentality

NASREDDINE Nabi exchanged a firm handshake with Gavin Hunt and then took an admiring look at the displayed Carling Knockout Cup trophy before rubbing it gently with his hands – his gaze fixed on it. There was no missing the desire the Kaizer Chiefs coach had of delivering that piece of silverware to Naturena.

After all, that is what he has been brought to Amakhosi for – to ensure the club avoids going a full decade without winning proper silverware. It's a mammoth task for the Tunisian, who failed to deliver a trophy for his previous club FAR Rabat. But Chiefs hired him on the strength of his success with Tanzania’s Young Africans, whom he led to successive championship titles.

And Nabi is going to have to dig deep and rekindle that magic dust he sprayed all over ‘Yanga’ if he is to bring back the glory days to Chiefs. There are already signs he will turn things around, with the club having been impressive in their initial matches of the season. The opening round of the Carling Knockout against SuperSport United tomorrow (8pm kick-off) at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane will go a long way towards showing if Nabi can end the uncharacteristic trophy drought Chiefs have endured in the last nine seasons.

New Assistant Coach



Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Cedric Kaze as the new assistant coach. This strategic addition to coach Nasreddine Nabi's technical team aims to bolster the Club's performance and aspirations for the season. He admits that Hunt's team will provide them with a proper test.

“I am expecting a very challenging game. Speaking sincerely, SuperSport is a very good team,” Nabi said during the press conference in Johannesburg yesterday. “I watched them during their MTN8 game against Orlando Pirates, and they almost won that game. They had the possibility to win, except for the refereeing mistake (because) they had a penalty that was not given to them.” A pity Hunt had already left to hear what would have been a sweet melody to his ears.

The SuperSport coach had – during his address – enjoyed hearing a journalist refer to the many times Matsatsantsa have been let down by officiating. Nabi believes SuperSport will come hard at the Amakhosi. “They are a very aggressive and very committed and technically organised team, with my colleague (Hunt) giving lots of schemes and he has lots of experience. “He knows how to manage and prepare his players. We are expecting a good and challenging game. We will see what happens.”

He, however, knows what the Chiefs fans and his bosses want – the trophy. And that means victory on Saturday in Polokwane. Of course, Nabi is in the process of rebuilding a Chiefs side that had become so accustomed to mediocrity and failure in recent seasons that the mentality was threatening to slip down to the development ranks and destroy young hopeful talent.

Share your messages, videos, and photographs with us Amakhosi nation, Let us know how you celebrate this ICON. pic.twitter.com/or1fP2ONXr — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 16, 2024 But the Tunisian knows that cannot be an excuse for not succeeding. “The process of building the team does not stop us from having a winning mentality,” Nabi said.