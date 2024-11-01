Nasreddine Nabi ‘very realistic and honest’ about Kaizer Chiefs mission

Coach Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs still have a long way to go before being a finished product, despite all the positive early signs they have shown so far this season. The FNB Stadium will once again be filled to capacity, and the stage will be set for what will be the second bout between heavyweights Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in their Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final clash tomorrow (6pm kick-off).

In context, Nabi’s statement couldn’t be more true, but the reality of it all is that there usually isn’t too much time when being at the helm of one of the biggest clubs in the country, with a passionate following desperate for any success. It also doesn’t make it any easier that the Amakhosi have been trophyless for an unprecedented period. The positive start in the early parts of the season has given their fans hope, but the last few matches have also thrown in a huge amount of reality, backing up the Chiefs mentor’s sentiments.

They lost 1-0 to SuperSport United last weekend, and needed a late Mduduzi Shabalala brace to secure a point in a 2-2 Premiership draw against Magesi FC in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Three matches stand between the Glamour Boys and the glory days returning to Naturena in the cup competition. But without looking too far ahead, their immediate task will be to move past a Sundowns side that have had their number in recent times, and also bring with them momentum after dispatching Cape Town City 3-0 on Wednesday night. “The last game against Sundowns (which Chiefs lost 2-1 on September 28) was a good game of football, with a lot of entertainment, and it was tactical from both sides,” Nabi said while addressing the media.

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 30, 2024 Chiefs will be without the services of Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo, who is believed to be out of action for four to five months after picking up a knock against SuperSport United last weekend. The Amakhosi have experienced a lean patch since their strong start to the season.

Wednesday’s outing against Magesi was rescued by Shabalala’s double after falling 2-0 behind to the newcomers, and they are eighth on the Premiership log with two wins, two defeats and a draw for seven points in five matches – 11 behind leaders Orlando Pirates. Nabi reiterated that Chiefs are not among those battling for top honours, and the reality they face currently is that the team need a bit more time to be competitive in all competitions.

“I am here to build a very good team and to be a contender for the league and other trophies during the season,” he said. “I’m very realistic and honest about the mission. If I were to say that the team that we currently have has what it takes to contest for the league, I would be lying.