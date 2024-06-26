Ngcobo leads list of possible exits in Amakhosi shake-up

Smiso Msomi The Premier Soccer League (PSL) July transfer window is set to open in the next week and create huge possibilities and permutations for South African clubs.

DStv Premiership outfits have already got their hands dirty trying to work their way into a position of progress for the 2024/2025 season by acquiring the best players and coaches. As expected, Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have dominated the spotlight with their pursuit of a new coach for the new season. The incoming technical team (which is expected to be headed by Tunisian tactician Nasredinne Nabi) is likely to put together its own squad, which has left a number of players on the club’s roster unsure of their future.

One player who is said to not be prepared to wait for the arrival of the new mentor is defender Njabulo Ngcobo, who is reported to be on his way to Sekhukhune United FC by FarPost. The 30-year-old defender has not lived up to the billing at Amakhosi and has been a bit-part player for the past two seasons. Babina Noko themselves are still hard at work trying to appoint a new head coach after releasing Lehlohonolo Seema at the end of last season.