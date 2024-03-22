No pressure, but Relebohile Mofokeng will keep fighting at Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates’ attacker Relebohile Mofokeng is content with his progress at the club, even though he feels he has room for improvement. Mofokeng is closing in on his first full season with Pirates, having been promoted to the senior team by coach Jose Riveiro last season.

It’s been a season full of growth and success for the 19-year-old, who hasn’t only attracted local attention, but international recognition as well. Mofokeng was a key figure in Pirates’ triumph in the MTN8, and in the bid to finish second in the DStv Premiership and win the Nedbank Cup. And that’s not all – Mofokeng featured in the country’s elite sporting event, starting in both wins over arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

His meteoric rise reached fever pitch when he was invited for trials by English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers late last year. And with only a few weeks before the curtain falls on the current campaign, Mofokeng became a graduate this week, thanks to the PSL and MultiChoice partnership. “I am trying,” Mofokeng, who was speaking on the sidelines of the Player Transition Programme graduation in Sandton this week, said of his progress.

“I am happy with my improvement. I am still improving and learning from the senior players. I am happy with the progress that I’ve made.” At just 19, it would be naïve to regard Mofokeng as a complete player, even though he cut his teeth at the School of Excellence academy before joining Pirates’ youth team. And that’s why Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was hesitant to call him up for the ongoing Fifa series in Algeria, saying he doesn’t want to rush him.

Mofokeng also knows that he still has a long way to go before he can be thrown in the deep end both at Pirates and Bafana – and his focus is at the Buccaneers. “I don’t feel any pressure. I just want to keep on improving and learning. There’s really no pressure,” Mofokeng explained. “I just must keep on fighting for my position. I am also fighting to be a better person and a player. That’s all.”

A real mama’s boy, Mofokeng spends most of his time indoors. That kind of mindset has seen him touted as one of the superstars who will lift the South African flag high with his footballing talent in the future. Mofokeng, though, has always known that discipline and focus will take him far, especially given the rough neighbourhood of Vaal, where he was born and bred.

“I think (my lifestyle off the pitch) is shaped by how I grew up,” said Mofokeng, before explaining that he’d rather be safe than sorry. “I grew up in the streets where people used to kill each other. So, that made me afraid to play in the streets. “Now that my name is out there, because I am a bit famous, I am scared of the people (who are outside).”