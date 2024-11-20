Nohamba wins Lions Player of the Season award

Rugby Reporter
The 2022/23 United Rugby Championship (URC) Player of the Season, Sanele Nohamba, was honoured on Wednesday night by the Lions, scooping up the union’s Player of the Season award at a gala event in Sandton.
Nohamba had a breakthrough campaign during the previous URC campaign, entertaining all and sundry with some delightful play in the No 10 jumper. He proved his utility, too, by slotting into his more regular position at scrumhalf. Such was his performances last season, that it had many clamouring for the 25-year-old to earn a Springbok call-up, which unfortunately did not materialise.
“I’m really honoured to have received this award,” Nohamba said via a Lions’ statement. “The 2023 season was a tough one for us having just missed out on a play-off spot.
“Personally, this recognition means quite a lot to me and motivates me to put in better performances, hopefully resulting in bigger things to come for the team and our fans. We have positioned ourselves to improve in the current season and that is something I’m really looking forward to.”
Despite the recognition, Nohamba will be cognisant of the fact that he has yet to reach the heights of the purple patch he enjoyed last season. So far during this campaign Morne van den Berg and Nico Steyn have been preferred at No 9, while Kade Wolhuter has enjoyed the majority of playtime at pivot. So far in the URC, of the five matches, he has played only two for a full 80 minutes.
Springbok fullback Quan Horn, meanwhile, received the Players’ Player Award, as voted for by his teammates.
The Lions restarted training earlier this week after a short break due to the November internationals. They should be at full strength next week Saturday when they resume their URC campaign against Munster at Thormond Park. They are currently fourth in the URC standings on 18 points, 11 points behind early pacesetters Leinster.
LIONS AWARDS WINNERS
JUNIOR AWARDS
Under-19 – Back: Jason Hugo; Forward: Lesedi Masimola
Under-21 – Back: Bronson Mills; Forward: Marno Grobbelaar
Overall Junior Player: RF Schoeman
SENIOR AWARDS
Domestic – Back: Rynhardt Jonker; Forward: Renzo du Plessis; Breakthrough: RF Schoeman; Player: Jarod Cairns
International – Back: Quan Horn; Forward: Francke Horn; Breakthrough: JC Pretorious; Players’ Player: Quan Horn; Player: Sanele Nohamba
NATIONAL RECOGNITION AWARDS
Junior Springbok Women (U20): Jane Mulder, Sindiswa Ngwenya, Sinalo Honono, Thobile Msizazwe
Junior Springboks: Thabang Mphafi, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Hassiem Pead, Reno Hirst, Thurlon Williams, Likhona Finca, Mziwakhe Nkosi (assistant coach)
Springbok Women: Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Piwokuhle Nyanda
Zimbabwe Sables: Tapiwa Mafura
Springboks: Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Ruan Venter, Quan Horn
SPECIAL AWARDS
Jaco Kriel leadership award: Asenathi Ntlabakanye