Nohamba wins Lions Player of the Season award

The 2022/23 United Rugby Championship (URC) Player of the Season, Sanele Nohamba, was honoured on Wednesday night by the Lions, scooping up the union’s Player of the Season award at a gala event in Sandton.

Nohamba had a breakthrough campaign during the previous URC campaign, entertaining all and sundry with some delightful play in the No 10 jumper. He proved his utility, too, by slotting into his more regular position at scrumhalf. Such was his performances last season, that it had many clamouring for the 25-year-old to earn a Springbok call-up, which unfortunately did not materialise.

“I’m really honoured to have received this award,” Nohamba said via a Lions’ statement. “The 2023 season was a tough one for us having just missed out on a play-off spot.

“Personally, this recognition means quite a lot to me and motivates me to put in better performances, hopefully resulting in bigger things to come for the team and our fans. We have positioned ourselves to improve in the current season and that is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Despite the recognition, Nohamba will be cognisant of the fact that he has yet to reach the heights of the purple patch he enjoyed last season. So far during this campaign Morne van den Berg and Nico Steyn have been preferred at No 9, while Kade Wolhuter has enjoyed the majority of playtime at pivot. So far in the URC, of the five matches, he has played only two for a full 80 minutes.