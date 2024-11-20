Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Nohamba wins Lions Player of the Season award

Sanele Nohamba won the Lions Player of the Year award on Wednesday night. | BackpagePix

Sanele Nohamba won the Lions Player of the Year award on Wednesday night. | BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Rugby Reporter

The 2022/23 United Rugby Championship (URC) Player of the Season, Sanele Nohamba, was honoured on Wednesday night by the Lions, scooping up the union’s Player of the Season award at a gala event in Sandton.

Nohamba had a breakthrough campaign during the previous URC campaign, entertaining all and sundry with some delightful play in the No 10 jumper. He proved his utility, too, by slotting into his more regular position at scrumhalf. Such was his performances last season, that it had many clamouring for the 25-year-old to earn a Springbok call-up, which unfortunately did not materialise.

“I’m really honoured to have received this award,” Nohamba said via a Lions’ statement. “The 2023 season was a tough one for us having just missed out on a play-off spot.

“Personally, this recognition means quite a lot to me and motivates me to put in better performances, hopefully resulting in bigger things to come for the team and our fans. We have positioned ourselves to improve in the current season and that is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Despite the recognition, Nohamba will be cognisant of the fact that he has yet to reach the heights of the purple patch he enjoyed last season. So far during this campaign Morne van den Berg and Nico Steyn have been preferred at No 9, while Kade Wolhuter has enjoyed the majority of playtime at pivot. So far in the URC, of the five matches, he has played only two for a full 80 minutes.

Springbok fullback Quan Horn, meanwhile, received the Players’ Player Award, as voted for by his teammates.

The Lions restarted training earlier this week after a short break due to the November internationals. They should be at full strength next week Saturday when they resume their URC campaign against Munster at Thormond Park. They are currently fourth in the URC standings on 18 points, 11 points behind early pacesetters Leinster.

LIONS AWARDS WINNERS

JUNIOR AWARDS

Under-19 – Back: Jason Hugo; Forward: Lesedi Masimola

Under-21 – Back: Bronson Mills; Forward: Marno Grobbelaar

Overall Junior Player: RF Schoeman

SENIOR AWARDS

Domestic – Back: Rynhardt Jonker; Forward: Renzo du Plessis; Breakthrough: RF Schoeman; Player: Jarod Cairns

International – Back: Quan Horn; Forward: Francke Horn; Breakthrough: JC Pretorious; Players’ Player: Quan Horn; Player: Sanele Nohamba

NATIONAL RECOGNITION AWARDS

Junior Springbok Women (U20): Jane Mulder, Sindiswa Ngwenya, Sinalo Honono, Thobile Msizazwe

Junior Springboks: Thabang Mphafi, Sibabalwe Mahashe, Hassiem Pead, Reno Hirst, Thurlon Williams, Likhona Finca, Mziwakhe Nkosi (assistant coach)

Springbok Women: Aliyah Tchogna-Njamen, Xoliswa Khuzwayo, Piwokuhle Nyanda

Zimbabwe Sables: Tapiwa Mafura

Springboks: Edwill van der Merwe, Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Ruan Venter, Quan Horn

SPECIAL AWARDS

Jaco Kriel leadership award: Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Related Topics:

lionsrugby