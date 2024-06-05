Nortje happy that NY pitch offers a bit more for the bowlers

Zaahier Adams Even the greatest sports people in the world begin to doubt their ability when their return from a lengthy injury does not produce the immediate results they are accustomed to.

It takes a strong-minded individual to remain steadfast in the belief they can recapture former glories. Fortunately for the Proteas, fast bowler Anrich Nortje falls into the latter category. Nortje, who was once labelled “a proper Dutchman” by former Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt in reference to his no-nonsense approach to the game, believes it was his ability to keep things simple that enabled him to make a spectacular return to T20 World Cup action with career-best figures of 4-7 in the Proteas’ opening six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in New York on Monday.

“I know it’s been a tough sort of month or two, but I think the training and the prep has been really good,” Nortje said. “It’s just about following your processes, working hard on what you need to improve. You sort of get an idea of where you can improve, and very quickly as well. “The other important thing is keeping the 20 people who work with you and encourage you very close to you and the other 10 million or million that abuse you to keep them out of your circle.

“It’s just about the process and about trying to keep on going, trying to get better and better. And the worse it goes on a day, the better you get, I think quicker as well. You sort of know where it’s gone wrong. “It’s just about sort of getting to that stage where it does come off and don’t let any other interference come into your personal bubble or circle.” There has certainly been plenty of noise made about the Nassau County surface that provided irregular bounce throughout the opening match.

Sri Lanka have also publicly stated their dissatisfaction with their travel schedules and training facilities since arriving in the US. Nortje, though, claims the Proteas have no such problems with either the pitches or logistics. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with the wickets. It’s nice for bowlers as well. We are also allowed to get some sort of assistance. Yeah, it’s different to what guys have been used to for the last few months or years.

“There’s a little bit more in the wicket for the bowlers and I don’t see anything wrong with that. When it’s flat, people want to see sixes ... so the wheels should turn a little bit somewhere,” Nortje said. “I thought the game was a brilliant game. It was still a close game at the end of the day. Another wicket or two and things might have been different. We might have been in a little bit more trouble. “Correct me if I’m wrong, but it doesn’t always mean there needs to be 20 sixes in a game to make it entertaining. There’s still a lot of strategy that goes into the game. There’s a lot of skill that goes into the game, whether it’s sixes or bowlers or spinners, however it might be.