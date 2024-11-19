Ntsoelengoe leads tributes of South African Football legends

THE entire hall stood up in unison. They chanted “Aaaaaaaaaace!” for what felt like an eternity, stopping only when the man himself ordered them to. And then he spoke, softly as he always did but then sending them all into rapturous laughter. Patrick “Ace” Ntsoelengoe was as good a story-teller as he was a soccer player. It’s a pity that he will not be around to have us all in stitches on the occasion of arguably the greatest honour he is to receive in his home country.

Doc, Teenage and Jabu Pule were arguably the most exciting dribblers yes, but the best was most definitely the late Patrick "Ace" Ntoelengoe. ✌️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GTDBS4Hjzm — Joseph Sarjoo (@SarjooJoseph) September 9, 2024 Tomorrow night at Monte Casino, the late former Kaizer Chiefs star – believed by many to be the greatest football star this country has ever produced – will be inducted into the South African Hall of Fame alongside other luminaries of the beautiful game. His oldest foe and competitor for that great title of Mzansi’s best ever player Ephraim “Jomo” Sono, his Amakhosi teammate Nelson Teenage Dladla and his adversary on the pitch Ephraim Shakes Mashaba will also be inducted.

Recent stars in former national team captains Neil Tovey and Lucas Radebe as well as women’s football stalwart Desiree Ellis – former skipper of Banyana Banyana and current coach of South African senior national women’s - will also be honoured that way. It is arguably the greatest honour anyone can hope for, to be esteemed with an induction into your country’s Hall of Fame. Chairman Johnny Burger recalls how the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu received his induction. “The late Archbishop was recognised all over the world and achieved accolades all over, Yet when we inducted him he made it clear that the highlight for him was to be inducted and recognised in his own country – South Africa. And that’s what it means..., when you become a Hall of Famer your legacy is to stay for centuries to come.”

And that’s what’s going to happen with these soccer heroes whose achievements are known surely by even those who are not big fans of the sport. The late Ntsoelengoe was actually inducted into the American Sports Hall of Fame but you can bet that his family are going to be most appreciative of this one in particular. I vividly remember the excitement when he was honoured by Mogale City years ago and how he enthralled those gathered with fascinating tales from his playing days, doing it in a way only Ace could – gently yet in an entertaining way, just as he played the beautiful game.