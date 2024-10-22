Orlando Pirates climb to the top of the table with a decisive victory over SuperSport United

Mihlali Baleka

ORLANDO PIRATES (1) 2 Makgopa 2’, Hotto 90+2 SUPERSPORT UNITED 0

It wasn’t pretty, but Orlando Pirates got the job done as they beat SuperSport United last night to climb to the top of the Betway Premiership standings. Pirates are sitting at the summit of the table with 12 points, having had an excellent start to their league campaign, winning all four matches.

This victory meant a lot to the Sea Robbers as they needed to bounce back from the shocking 3-2 defeat to Magesi FC in the Carling Knockout Cup last 16 last Saturday. And while that result stung, it was quick for Pirates to remember that the league is the silverware they must win this season, and any other trophy is a bonus. They’ll return to the pitch on Friday night against AmaZulu, eager to make it five wins in a row in the league, which would send a huge statement of being contenders, instead of pretenders. For SuperSport, the tough start to the season continued. Having lost 4-0 to Kaizer Chiefs in the ‘beer cup’ last 16, they struggled to bounce back to winning ways last night. Things do not get any easier for coach Gavin Hunt and his troops. They’ll host Chiefs in a league clash on Saturday in Polokwane, hoping to get back on the winning trail.

This venue started off like the mecca it is supposed to be in SA football as the Ghost filled it up to haunt every opponent who dared threaten their bright start. However, the Ghosts' incredible decline in attendance against Magesi here on Saturday proved notable as the team lost for the first time in 12 games. The attendance was again sub-standard last night, with few braving the cold weather, but Pirates know that they can only get their fans back to this venue by winning. They did just that here. Failure to do so would put confusion to their intent of winning the Premiership, much like the Johannesburg weather, which is tossed between summer and winter.

There’ve been few rays of sunshine in Jo’burg this week, with dark and gloomy clouds – sometimes coupled with wind, rain and chilliness – engulfing the city. But Pirates wouldn’t be consumed in that state of darkness as Evidence Makgopa set daylight between them and SuperSport, proving to be a key starter on the night. As early as the second minute, Thabiso Sesane hit a high and long ball from his own half, behind SuperSport’s defence, looking for Makgopa. The lanky striker put the ball in front of him before sticking out his left foot to slot past Ricardo Goss, who conceded his fourth goal in just his second visit here this season. The goal meant a lot to Sesane. His teammates both on and off the field embraced him in delight, especially having a nightmarish outing here against Dikwena over the weekend.

From there on, Pirates looked to unleash their wrath on SuperSport, eager to make up for the lost ground from Saturday. But guess what? It was the same script, same venue, but a different opponent. They failed to bury their early chances, with Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, and Mohau Nkota coming ever so close. Vincent Pule tried to break down Pirates' wall, but it was impregnable, with goalkeeper Sipho Chaine called into action once, punching away Lyle Lakay’s set-piece in the first half.

The Bucs went into the break dominating, though, and they’d feel hard done by the fact that they didn’t convert their chances and possession into goals. Patrick Maswanganyi seemed to put the criticism he endured on international duty behind him as he was the conductor of Pirates’ orchestra, linking between attack and defence. When he lost possession, he was the first one to get up and fight again – eager to redeem himself and reclaim the ball. Of course, Hunt will feel hard done by this result too—he protested every decision Olani Kwinda called against his team and was visibly frustrated at his players when they didn’t heed his instructions.