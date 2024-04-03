Patrick Maswanganyi rescues a point for Orlando Pirates against Moroka Swallows

Orlando Pirates have all to play for in their last eight games in the DStv Premiership if they are going to finish second in the standings. Pirates remained rooted fourth on the log after dropping points for the second successive game in the league, drawing 1-1 with Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Sea Robbers came into this original Soweto derby wounded after losing 2-1 to Sekhukhune United in their last game over the weekend. But instead of putting their rivals to the sword to close the gap on the high-flying Stellenbosch FC, who hold the coveted second spot, they laboured to a draw. For Swallows, this is a welcomed point as they’ve now bagged four out of six, after beating Cape Town Spurs on Sunday, to pull away from the relegation zone.

Pirates’ loss to Sekhukhune last weekend threw a spanner in the works in the second-spot race, but they had a chance to get back on track on Wednesday night. But the showers that poured down in Dobsonville were not carrying blessings for the Sea Robbers as they could only labour to a point. Lindokuhle Mtshali scored Swallows’ breakthrough goal in the 27th minute, the No 10 placing his shot in the bottom corner after a mistake from goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.

Nkosinathi Sibisi made a back-pass to Chaine, who hoofed his effort inside the box and into Mtshali’s path, who picked his spot to put the hosts ahead. Mtshali’s goal came before the half-an-hour mark, but Chaine was lucky to have escaped with another comical error before that. Chaine made a poor short pass which was latched onto by Letsie Koapeng, who put a cross inside the box, which Latshene Phalane rattled against the bar.

After surviving that early scare, Pirates came out of the blocks, with Relebohile Mofokeng testing the waters with two shots from distance. But Pirates opted to change their approach and try to open up Swallows through the middle, exploiting the pockets of space. That attempt was beautiful on the eye, the handful of supporters that braced the rainy weather cajoling their team with every good foray.

But to the disappointment of ‘The Ghost’, that didn’t bear fruit, as instead, Mtshali punished Chaine for his sloppiness as the hosts went into the break ahead. Pirates returned to the second half with a lot of vigour, adding more intensity to the build-up in search of the equaliser. Their hard work was duly rewarded, with Patrick Maswanganyi again the main conductor of their orchestra as they revived their chance of winning the game.

Maswanganyi tapped home from close-range in the 53rd minute after right back Thabiso Lebitso did well to latch onto the ball on the byline before placing it inside the box. Pirates thought they had found the lead via Thalente Mbatha’s half-volley after Deon Hotto’s pass, but referee Michael Mosemeng adjudged Mbatha to be offside. Mosemeng also dismissed Pirates’ call for a penalty after Tshegofatso Mabasa, who was on loan at Swallows for the first half of the season, looked to be hacked down inside the box.

☠️ FT || @Moroka_Swallows 1 - 1 @orlandopirates



🥅 53' Maswanganyi



⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#Matchday #DStvPrem#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/duketiNTi0 — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) April 3, 2024 Both decisions were incorrectly called by the whistle-blower as replays showed that Mbatha was in fact offside, and Mabasa had been fouled inside the box. Pirates huffed and puffed in search of the lead, with Tapelo Xoki directing a header from a corner wide, before Mofokeng hoofed his effort from close range.