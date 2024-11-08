Percy Tau needs to change clubs to push for Bafana return, says Hugo Broos

The roar of the ‘Lion of Judah’ has again been silenced as Percy Tau’s unsettled stay at Al Ahly has seen him forfeit his place in South Africa’s national team. These days, striker Tau hardly roars for Al Ahly, the pride of Egyptian football.

His lack of game-time has cost him a spot in the Bafana Bafana squad announced by coach Hugo Broos yesterday for the two upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month. Broos explained Tau’s omission during a press briefing at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg yesterday. “You know, Percy doesn’t play anymore these days. He’s always on the bench. It comes down to what I already said two months ago: the environment for him in Al Ahly is not positive,” the Belgian mentor said.

“There was a time when they wanted to sell him, and he wasn’t sold. “Then you have the critics on social media from South Africans who were unhappy with his performances a few months ago. At the time, I said I don’t think it was the right moment for Percy to come play for Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names his final squad for this month's 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Uganda (away, 15 November 2024) and South Sudan (in Cape Town, 19 November 2024). These are the final matches of the qualifying campaign.#BafanaPride#AFCONqualifiers pic.twitter.com/HANkiTb65r — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 7, 2024 “Now that he is not in the squad doesn’t mean he will never come in again. I hope that he can change clubs so that he can be in a more positive environment.

“If that happens, he will make the performances again that we can expect from him. Then he will be again a very important player for Bafana Bafana.” Tau’s omission comes at a time when Bafana talisman Themba Zwane and Burnley’s Lyle Foster have been sidelined by injuries. Tau was not the only surprise omission when Broos named his 23-man squad to play back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Uganda away on November 15, before hosting South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium four days later.

Grant Kekana, the Mamelodi Sundowns defender, also failed to crack the nod. The other 13 players who failed to advance from the preliminary squad are Ricardo Goss, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Thabiso Sesane, Jayden Adams, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Rodney Maphangule, Devin Titus, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Sipho Mbule, Ashley Cupido, Yanela Mbuthuma and Bongokuhle Hlongwane. One player who may have warranted consideration is the Uruguayan-born Gaston Sirino, the livewire Kaizer Chiefs playmaker who is in sparkling form. He acquired South African citizenship a few months ago, and is eligible for selection.

“I know Sirino is a very good player, and I also know he can be very important for Chiefs,” Broos responded when asked about Sirino’s selection claims. “He is not really the type of player I want. Also, he is 33 years of age. For months, I was looking to have someone other than Themba (Zwane) because he was old.

🌐 https://t.co/26PdrPrnVE#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/NFrIo4Ek46 — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) November 7, 2024 “To be honest, I haven’t considered Sirino for the Bafana Bafana team. I want to find younger players than Sirino, but he doesn’t really match my ideas of football.”

Regarding the injured Zwane, Broos admitted that initially he left the Sundowns attacker out of the national squad. Much later, he realised this was a mistake. “Themba is a big loss, very big loss. It’s maybe my biggest mistake in South Africa to not take him from the first minute,” said Broos.

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens is the only new cap in the squad. Bafana Bafana Squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine