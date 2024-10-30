Peter Shalulile brace sets up Mamelodi Sundowns thrashing of Cape Town City

Mamelodi Sundowns 3 Shalulile 16’ 52’ Ribeiro 37’

Cape Town City 0 Mamelodi Sundowns warmed up for their Carling Knockout Cup clash with Kaizer Chiefs with an easy 3-0 win over Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Wednesday night. The Brazilians proved too much for the visiting Cityzens, and closed the gap between themselves and Orlando Pirates to three points on the Premiership standings.

The defending champions went into this encounter against City still hurting after a shock defeat to Polokwane City last time out. The hosts, who welcomed Yachin Trophy nominee Ronwen Williams to their goals, began the match on the front foot and quickly got their rewards.

Downs well in control at the break, an exciting 45 minutes of football ahead!🔝



Mamelodi Sundowns (16' Shalulile, 38' Ribeiro) 2⃣➖0⃣ Cape Town City#Sundowns #BetwayPrem #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/j5cSFHtUAQ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 30, 2024 Evergreen striker Peter Shalulile finally got his first league goal of the season when he fired the Brazilians in front in the 16th minute.

The Namibian international was played through on goal by Lucas Ribeiro Costa, and he did well to put his laces through the ball to leave City goalkeeper Darren Keet with no chance.

In the 37th minute, Ribeiro Costa got himself on the score-sheet for his fourth goal in five league games, finishing a well-orchestrated attack for the Brazilians. Sundowns exposed the City high line and Khuliso Mudau found room on the wing, and Ribeiro Costa then made a late run into the box and rifled Mudau’s cross past Keet to give his side the halftime lead.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa 😲😲



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Betway_za pic.twitter.com/EQF4Wew6h6 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) October 30, 2024 It was not long before ‘Sha Sha’ got his second of the game and settled the result when he scored Sundowns’ third in the 52nd minute, with an assist from Iqraam Rayners.