Pirates and SuperSport united in quest for redemption

Herman Gibbs Orlando Stadium will be the platform for bruised egos and damaged reputations when Orlando Pirates host SuperSport United in a Betway Premiership clash on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

On Saturday, Pirates suffered their first loss of the season after they were shocked by the newly promoted Magesi FC, who emerged as the eventual 3-2 winners in a five-goal Carling Knockout thriller. This defeat was a hammer blow for Pirates' Spanish coach, Jose Riveiro, who has earned the reputation of "cup king" due to frequent success in domestic cup competitions over the past three seasons. His team will be licking their wounds after being dumped out of this season's Carling Knockout scrap heap. Meanwhile, hosts SuperSport also experienced their own humiliation as they were whitewashed 4-0 by Chiefs in another Carling Knockout clash. The match saw Chiefs in celebration mode, honouring their iconic chairman, Kaizer Motaung. It is hard to recall the last time a Gavin Hunt-coached team faced such a humiliating loss in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Tonight's stage is set for both teams to bounce back and return to winning ways. For Pirates, victory would mean a climb to the top of the Premiership standings. After three rounds, Sundowns and Pirates stand as the only teams with maximum points, each boasting nine points. However, Sundowns lead the log due to a superior goal difference. In contrast, SuperSport languishes much lower in 13th place with only four points from four matches, having scored a mere single goal so far this season. A win for them could propel the team into the coveted top-eight bracket. Riveiro's side will not have to contend with suspension issues, but they do face a lengthy injury list that includes Zakhele Lepasa, Sandile Mthethwa, Goodman Mosele, Thabiso Lebitso, Olisa Ndah, and matchwinner Thalente Mbatha.

On the other hand, SuperSport's Gape Moralo is serving a suspension, while key striker Bradley Grobler and midfielder Grant Margeman are sidelined due to injury. After the disappointing defeat, Riveiro urged his players to focus on moving forward quickly. “The feeling of getting eliminated here at home (at Orlando Stadium) is not nice. That goes without saying," said Riveiro. "But we have to accept it quickly because we play (tonight). SuperSport United are coming, and we need to get those three points." Despite the heavy scoreline, Hunt reflected positively on his team’s performance against Chiefs.

"I thought we were good; we have to move on and pick up the pieces," said Hunt. He lamented the loss of another midfielder, Trevor Moralo, stating, “We are struggling with players to provide depth for our squad. “I couldn't take him off because we don't have anyone else. But I had to take a few others off to save him because that is all we have got for the Pirates match."