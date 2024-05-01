Pirates ramp up their Champions League drive with a 2-0 win over CT City

The country was celebrating Workers’ Day and Pirates treated their fans with a workmanlike performance which their coach Jose Riveiro hailed as “outstanding and very professional”. After the match, Tshegofatso Mabasa, who was pronounced the ‘Player of the Match’, after he scored both Pirates goals, said: “I am a striker, so I wanted to be clinical.

“We just wanted to bury the scoring chances that came our way.” Riveiro said the win was deserved and he was pleased that his team could treat the Cape fans to entertaining football. “The win was well deserved after a very professional performance. It was outstanding against a very tactical opponent,” said Riveiro.

“It was a tough game especially because of the shape (the condition) of the field, it wasn’t easy for both teams.” After a goalless first half, Pirates settled the match as a contest with two goals in quick succession and City was not able to recover from this setback. The teams ran out onto the field after contrasting fortunes of late. Pirates secured a third successive win last Sunday in dominant fashion over Royal AM to cement their third place on the standings.

Pirates, who are also in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup, haven’t suffered a Premiership defeat since going down to Sekhukhune United at the end of March in Polokwane. City are on a lengthy run in the Premiership without a victory and down in sixth spot. Their previous two encounters ended in draws. A 2-0 win on New Year’s Eve against Cape Town Spurs happened to be the last time City enjoyed maximum points and are yet to score a win this calendar year.

City made the early running as they worked their way deep into the Pirates half. Their pressure created two corners in the opening nine minutes, but they were unable to inflict damage. After their determined start, City were presented with half-chances but their marksmen’s efforts went awry apart from the one they shot straight at Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine. As the first half wore on, City managed a few attacking sorties into the opposition half but the Pirates’ defence remained solidly intact without being stretched.

In the later part of the first half, Pirates started gaining the upper hand after they enjoyed midfield primacy, City battled to contain the threat, and by halftime, their defence held out. City suffered a setback midway through the half when their attacking midfielder suffered an injury which terminated his participation in the match. He was replaced by the 20-year-old promising youngster Patrick Fisher. By halftime, Pirates were well on top with Mabasa and Relebohile Mofokeng the dangermen whenever they stalked in the striking zone.

City returned for second-half action determined to draw first blood but initial efforts by Jaedin Rhodes, Thamsanqa Mkhize and Khanyisa Mayo came up short. Once Pirates absorbed that pressure the Mabasa - Mofokeng show took over and they opened up the city defence twice in the space of 14 minutes. Mabasa rounded off on both occasions (58th minute and 72) and the brace allowed him to join Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch FC at the top of the leading goal-scorers list, each with 13 goals.