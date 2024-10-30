Proteas batters mature and clever in Bangladesh, says centurion Tony de Zorzi

RACE has been a talking point in South African sports for many years, especially in rugby and cricket. However, over the last couple of years, race as a topic in sport has slowly faded away, especially in rugby, as players of colour have left no doubt that, purely based on skill, they are world-class players.

While South African rugby has enjoyed this progression, cricket in Mzansi has been caught in the past as racial topics continue to come up in conversations time and again, and for all the negative reasons. After all, the questions that would come up in conversations were at times valid, as some asked: “Why is there only one black African batter with a Test century three decades post readmission?” Well, that stat stands no more as Tony de Zorzi became the second after Temba Bavuma to reach the magical three-figure mark in Test cricket for South Africa during the second and final match against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram this week.

De Zorzi was dismissed on Wednesday for a superb 177, scored off 269 balls (12x4, 4x6).

He acknowledges the efforts of the black African players of the past in instilling the belief in him and his peers as the up-and-coming youngsters in South African cricket. The 27-year-old did however emphasise that the new-age cricketers, regardless of race, have the belief and confidence to continue pushing the envelope and take the opportunities that they earn at the highest level. “The guy who did it before me (Bavuma) is a leader in our change room, so we look up to him and we’ve seen him do it before – so it gave us the confidence to do it,” De Zorzi told the media.

“I don’t think any of the guys that have come into the change room see themselves as a black African first, and then play cricket. “I think they just play cricket and try their best to portray themselves as best as they can. “In terms of what it does for other guys back home, the youngsters I’ve played with, whatever skin colour they are, they believe in themselves. I think the next batch of young cricketers in SA are willing and ready to take on the mantle.

"I don't really think any of them see themselves as less or more than. I think they are all waiting for an opportunity, and believe that they can take it." Wiaan Mulder scores his maiden Test century as the @ProteasMenCSA declare on 577-6 🏏🇿🇦



— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 30, 2024 South Africa have a strong grip on the ongoing match in Bangladesh as they continue to build a strong case for themselves to make next year’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s. And it is all because of De Zorzi’s outstanding maiden century, alongside Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder’s maiden Test centuries as well, to help push South Africa to a mammoth total of 575/6 declared on Wednesday.

The now number-one-ranked Test bowler in the world, Kagiso Rabada, struck twice before the close to leave Bangladesh on 38/4, a huge 537 runs behind with only six wickets in hand, as Dane Paterson and Keshav Maharaj took a wicket each to give the visitors the upper hand heading into the 'Moving Day' on Thursday. Stumps is called on Day 2 🔚🔚



— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 30, 2024 De Zorzi, Stubbs and Mulder are all youngsters, the new generation of the Proteas Test team that coach Shukri Conrad has been building since taking over last year. It seems that they are all coming of age at Test level, having had a tough start to their careers playing against a strong India team at home last season.

“It probably started with Shukri against India. That was a tough series against a really good side, and that was a young team as well. I think it’s just been building on that,” said De Zorzi. “There’s a few young guys, but a lot of them, Stubbs as well, has played all around the world. “So, guys are coming with different types of experiences. It might not necessarily be age, but we’re all mature and clever about how we go about things.