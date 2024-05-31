Proteas must deal with past history at T20 World Cup

OBAKENG MELETSE The Proteas have been blessed with an abundance of talent over the years, but they have only come as close as the penultimate round of any ICC World Cup event.

Now the United States and the West Indies offers yet another opportunity for glory when coach Rob Walter and his team kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on Monday (4.30pm SA time start). History and reputation will be thrown out the window as execution under pressure will take centre stage, with a lot at stake. A Graeme Smith-led Proteas side suffocated a strong Indian team in a 12-run defeat, chasing 131 for victory at the 2009 T20 World Cup.

India were given a taste of their own medicine as five of the eight wickets were picked up by spin as SA booked a date against Pakistan in the semi-finals. The Proteas failed to chase 150 to win against Pakistan, though, and a tournament that started in promise ended in heartbreak as the seven-run defeat denied them their first-ever World Cup final. Virat Kohli scored 72 off 44 balls at the 2014 World Cup and avenged India’s semi-final loss in 2009, as their six-wicket win meant the Proteas missed out on yet another crack at the elusive title in the semi-finals.

Even without a triumph, South Africa have previously gone in as favourites, underdogs and even the unpredictables, but on so many occasions, it’s the “chokers” tag that has prevailed. Here we look at the Proteas’ opponents in Group D...

Sri Lanka (New York, Monday June 3, 4.30pm SA time start) A tough opening match against a strong Sri Lankan side will straight away become a must-win encounter as their hoodoo team, The Netherlands, lie in wait.

On paper, captain Aiden Markram’s team should be favourites to start their tournament on a good note. The 2014 champions are easily underestimated, but their wealth of experience in T20 tournaments, and around the world makes them dangerous, and they can beat anyone on their day. The two sides have played four World Cup T20 matches since 2012, with South Africa leading 3-1 heading into Monday’s fixture.

The Netherlands (New York, Saturday June 8, 4.30pm) A statement-making five-wicket win over India got South Africa a step closer to their third semi-final Down Under in 2022. A task that would have been seen as regulation still haunts the Proteas as they will go up against a Netherlands side that inflicted one of the biggest upsets in any World Cup. The Netherlands beat SA by 13 runs and crushed any hopes they had of winning a maiden World Cup title, and their follow-up 38-run win last year during the 50-overs World Cup elevated them from a formidable side that can spring a surprise to one that carries a real threat.

— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) May 28, 2024 Bangladesh (New York, Monday June 10, 4.30pm) Bangladesh will complete a trio of tough fixtures for the Proteas, and momentum in a short tournament played in less than a month will be key as the knock-out stages approach. The expectation will be for South Africa to win, with history and player quality heavily stacked against the Tigers. Both sides have played three matches since the 2007 World Cup, with South Africa winning all three.