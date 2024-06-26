Proteas shift focus to Test match with Kapp key to hopes

AFTER an action-packed ODI series filled with a lot of disappointments, the Proteas women will shift their focus to the longer version of the game as they set their sights securing their second Test victory. The Proteas will go through another examination when they take on India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting on Friday morning at 6am (SA time).

South Africa suffered a heavy innings and 284-run defeat at the hands of Australia in February and now they will take on India for the third time in their brief history in Test matches. India have won both previous encounters and these are the key Proteas players that could turn the tie in their favour. Marizanne Kapp

The 34-year-old holds the record for the most runs scored in a Test by a South African women’s player. Kapp scored 193 runs during the drawn one off-Test against England in 2022. The Delhi Capitals all-rounder is well travelled, and is the only survivor of the Proteas squad that played against India in their loss by an innings and 34 runs in 2014. Kapp has been managing her workload in the recently concluded ODI series, but should she be cleared to bowl, she adds a good balance between bat and ball for the visitors.

Laura Wolvaardt The stylish right-handed batter has been in destructive form in white-ball cricket. She recently became the highest run scorer in ODI cricket in South Africa. Wolvaardt has made two appearances for the Proteas in Tests with only 44 runs to her name. South Africa have only played a total of 14 Tests, and with the promise of more matches to come in future, you expect the 25-year-old to improve on her record.

She will carry the hopes of the South African batting line-up in the one-off Test match just as she has in white-ball cricket. Her experience in the Women’s Premier League could also come in handy, especially with India set to unleash a spin-dominated attack. Sune Luus

The former South African captain has struggled for runs this season. Without the pressure of strike rates and previous failures, the new format could give the 28-year-old a chance to play herself back into form. Luus has played two Test matches for South Africa and they have yielded 68 runs. Nonkululeko Mlaba