Proteas’ Stubbs catches the eye

Here, Ongama Gcwabe picks his plays of the match in the six-wicket victory. Keshav Maharaj of South Africa. AFP Ball: Left-arm orthodox, Keshav Maharaj, delivered a peach of a delivery to get the wicket of middle-order batter Sadeera Samarawickrama. Maharaj launched with just the right flight and caught the right-handed batter stuck on the back foot expecting to cut the ball through the off-side. Samarawickrama found out too late that it was not a regulation away turner that Maharaj had bowled but was instead an arm-ball as it crashed onto his off-stump to send him back to the dugout. It was any slow left-arm orthodox’s dream wicket.

Aiden Markram of South Africa. AFP Shot: With Sri Lanka’s pace attack having started well with the early wicket of Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram came in at three and played a lofted drive over extra-cover for six off the bowling of fast bowler Nuwan Thushara. Thushara bowled a juicy half- volley and Markram committed with a big front foot stride and let his hands do the rest.