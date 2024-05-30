PSL review: Polokwane City, SuperSport United, TS Galaxy and Cape Town City

With Mamelodi Sundowns crowned Premiership champions last week, we continue to review all 16 teams. Today, we look at those clubs which ended fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth on the log...

Eighth: POLOKWANE CITY Played 30 Won 9 Drew 12 Lost 9 Goals For 21 Goals Against 27 Points 39 Excitement abounded at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on the season’s final match day as Rise and Shine beat TS Galaxy 1-0 to secure a top-eight spot.

It was a massive feat for the Limpopo outfit that had only returned to the elite league this season, and had been touted by many as relegation candidates at the beginning of the campaign. City produced consistent results at home and on the road, winning five times at home and being victorious on four occasions in enemy territory. Best player: It was perhaps apt that Oswin Appollis scored that winner against Galaxy on the last day of the season, the young attacker who went to the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana having been the club’s shining light throughout the campaign with some dazzling performances and crucial goals.

Manager ins and outs: They started the season with Lehlohonolo Seema in charge, but the former Orlando Pirates defender was fired in December and replaced by his assistant, Phuti Mohafe. The little-known tactician took to the job like a fish to water, and it would be folly of owner Johnny Mogaladi not to reward him for his efforts by giving him the job on a permanent basis. Seventh: SUPERSPORT UNITED P30 W11 D11 L8 GF35 GA33 Pts44

It was a frustrating second season at his beloved Matsatsantsa for head coach Gavin Hunt as he navigated the loss of a crucial player at the start of the season, as well as a daunting CAF Confederation Cup campaign. After a good start to the season where SuperSport emerged as possible challengers to Mamelodi Sundowns, the youthful nature of their squad hampered them in the middle of the campaign, and they were inconsistent until the end of the season.

2023/24 season, wrapped up 🔵🤝#MatsatsantsaUnified | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/tTjuodJikZ — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 25, 2024 Best player: The 18-year-old Shandré Campbell has taken to life in the top flight with ease, and was the main source of SuperSport’s attacking threat this past season, recording five goals and six assists in all competitions in his debut campaign. Manager ins and outs: The Tshwane-based outfit was never placed under pressure to doubt the exploits of Hunt as the club’s leader as he retained a top-eight spot, as well as introducing fresh talent into the first team.

Sixth: TS GALAXY P30 W8 D12 L10 GF31 GA25 Pts44 The Rockets looked set for a return to continental football going into the final match of the season in fourth spot, but lost at Polokwane City to kiss a second CAF Confederation Cup campaign goodbye.

That, though, should not be allowed to take away from the fact they had a fantastic season that delivered their best finish in the elite league. Their 1-1 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns in the penultimate match of the season was a masterclass in how teams should deal with the Brazilians. The TS Galaxy Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the inaugural Mpumalanga Premier’s International Tournament 2024 to be played between TS Galaxy FC and @FCAugsburg from the German @Bundesliga_EN on the weekends of 20 and 27 July 2024.🚀🇩🇪@aQuelle @aQuelleViV… pic.twitter.com/hDbIxhy7jp

— TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) May 28, 2024 Best player: There were a lot of good performers this term, with Lehlohonolo Mojela and the veteran Lindokuhle Mbatha worth mentioning. The gong should, however, go to Siphiwe Mahlangu, who was an ever- present in the league, sitting out just three matches while playing 33 in all competitions, scoring 10 goals to go with two assists in all competitions. Manager ins and outs: In his third season in the country, Sead Ramovic has impressed so much to be linked with arguably the biggest club coaching position in domestic football – that of Kaizer Chiefs. He did a fantastic job in getting Galaxy to play enterprising football, made the players believe they can take on any team and produce great results, which even saw them reach a cup final.

Fifth: CAPE TOWN CITY P30 W12 D9 L9 GF32 GA26 Pts45 The 2023/2024 season for Cape Town City will be remembered as one in which they were the only team to take three points off Mamelodi Sundowns and deny them the first-ever South African invincible season.

The Citizens will feel slight disappointment on dropping the ball in the second round, having been second on the Premiership standings at some point. But they will take solace in being able to secure a place in next season’s MTN8 competition.