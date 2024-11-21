Quan Horn sounds the call as Lions seek to close out year on a high

Morgan Bolton The Lions arguably lost one of their biggest weapons against Leinster when Quan Horn was forced to leave the field in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the end of last month, and although his departure did not lead directly to defeat, it surely had an impact on proceedings in the 24-6 loss.

A 10th minute concussion robbed the Lions of the 23-year-old’s impressive left boot, his expertise under the high ball and his fearlessness in the counter-attack during trying conditions at the Aviva Stadium. Although he could not influence that result, it was clear this past week that Horn has made a significant impact within the halls of Doornfontein. How is your team ranked compared to last season? 🤔#BKTURC #URC pic.twitter.com/SbAQqkmmPX

— BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) October 30, 2024 On Wednesday night, in Sandton, the 23-year-old received hearty whoops and cheers as he stepped up to receive the union’s Players’ Player of the Year award. Although Horn appreciated the accolade bestowed upon him, he admitted that he and his teammates have much bigger ambitions this season. “We have a really good brotherhood in the Lions and playing and working for each other is a thing,” said Horn afterwards.

“My biggest goal for the team is to make the play-offs in the URC, and in the EPCR Challenge Cup the same. Hopefully, we can bring back home a title for the union. It has been a long time since we did that. Being consistent and doing your work week in and week out and bringing back a trophy is our biggest goal.” Horn is expected to return to Ireland next week as the Lions renew hostilities in the URC in Matchday 7 against a beleaguered Munster. Although the Joburgers find themselves in a fortunate position within the tournament – they are currently fourth in the standings, having won four of their five games thus far, their only loss to Leinster – they can take nothing for granted against the Red Army.

Munster might be 12th in the URC, having won only two games out of six, after also sacking their coach Graham Roundtree due to their non-performance, but they remain a proud outfit, who have lost to the Lions only once in three matches – a 23-21 defeat in 2022. In the other two matches they have comfortably won 33-3 and 33-13. Springbok fullback Horn was then pragmatic about that match, and the two Challenge Cup games that follow against the Ospreys and Pau, before closing out the year with a final URC in Cape Town against the Stormers.

“Munster away is never easy,” he said. It is always tough. “Our kicking game and defensive game is going to be vitally important. If we can make our tackles and just play in their half territory and possession wise, we will succeed. If we can win early in the EPCR and establish ourselves top of that table, it will send a statement and give us confidence. “The last one for the year is against the Stormers. It is another big game. Hopefully, there will be a lot of people to support us because we feed off the passion of the crowd. There is a lot of running rugby to expect against them,” he concluded.