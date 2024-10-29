Rising stars and veteran excellence in Lions’ victory

Relive the winning moments from yesterday’s final with us!😃



The T20 Challenge drew to a close with the Lions successfully defending their title against their neighbours and rivals, the Titans. Set to be a blockbuster final, showcasing 12 titles between two of the best sides not only in the competition but also in the history of this tournament, the 2022/23 champions were simply outplayed in every department and rightfully suffered an eight-wicket hiding. While the tournament was shorter in comparison to last season, the mix of Proteas and domestic talent led to standout performances throughout. Here are the key players who shone during the competition.

Kwena Maphaka of the Lions. | BackpagePix Kwena Maphaka is maturing with more game time The former SA Under-19 sensation has been on an upward curve in his young career. At the tender age of 18, he is already a two-time T20 Challenge winner with the Lions; he made his debut for the Proteas and has turned out for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Given the responsibility with the new ball and bowling at the death, Maphaka displayed remarkable maturity throughout the tournament. His economy rate of 6.03 in seven matches underscores his consistency and quality as he finishes as the joint leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets. Rassie van der Dussen of the Lions. | BackpagePix Experience is gold

Rassie van der Dussen returned from the Proteas tour of the UAE and accumulated 186 runs in just four matches. His experience was evident, delivering critical performances in tight contests against the Dragons to secure first place, and later, an important unbeaten knock of 40 against the Titans to qualify for the final. In the final, as the Lions chased a tricky 120 runs to win, Van der Dussen (44 not out) was again pivotal in ensuring the Lions successfully defended their title. Junaid Dawood of the Lions. | BackpagePix Junaid Dawood sets the tone

After suffering a disheartening opening day 117-run loss against the Titans, the Lions embarked on a rampant run of four matches without tasting defeat, with right-arm legbreak bowler Dawood playing a vital role in the comeback. The 28-year-old stepped in for captain Bjorn Fortuin and Nqaba Peter during international duty. His impact was significant, finishing the tournament as a joint wicket-taker with 13 wickets to his name in just five matches, maintaining an economy rate of 7.47.

Edward Moore of Western Province. | BackpagePix Edward Moore stands tall Western Province batter Moore stood out with a tournament-leading 328 runs, although the Cape side managed only a fourth-place finish and was eliminated in the second play-off by the Titans. Despite their struggles, which saw them scrape into the final play-off position on the last day of round-robin matches, many positive results could be credited to the left-handed batter, who notched an unbeaten high score of 88, the third highest in the tournament.