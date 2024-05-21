Rockets out to spoil Sundowns’ perfect season

TS Galaxy will have a golden opportunity to ruin what could be a perfect season for Mamelodi Sundowns by ending the champions’ goal to be the first side to have an unbeaten record in a league season, when the two sides clash at the Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm kick-off).

The Rockets flew past a toothless Orlando Pirates this past weekend, beating the Sea Robbers 1-0 to move to fourth on the Premiership table. Galaxy are level on 43 points with SuperSport United but their superior goal difference gives them an advantage with two games left to play.

The former Nedbank Cup winners avoided a league double defeat to Pirates following their 1-0 loss away at Orlando Stadium in December, and they will hope for the same outcome when they come up against their Pretoria-based foes in what will be their second fixture in less than a month. Sead Ramovic’s Galaxy were humbled 3-0 by the Brazilians in April.

A previous spat between Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena and Ramovic has created a buzz between the two sides, with the latter nicknaming Mokwena ‘Mr Sunshine’ in the last showdown between the pair. The two coaches are seemingly two sides of the same coin, while there is no denying that tactically they are among the best in the country.