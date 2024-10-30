Royal AM, Arrows look to tame visiting Polokwane, United

Mihlali Baleka SuperSport United and Polokwane City were among the big winners in the Betway Premiership last weekend, overcoming Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively. However, their true character will be tested tonight as they visit Golden Arrows and Royal AM at the Mpumalanga Stadium and Harry Gwala Stadium.

Golden Arrows are wounded and seeking to return to the winning trail after losing 2-0 to Chippa United away from home on Saturday. With a lukewarm start, which has seen them register just two wins alongside three losses, Arrows’ coach Mabhuti Khenyeza understands that they cannot leave any stone unturned going forward. Golden Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza. | BackpagePix Early points accumulation will be paramount as it proved beneficial last season, helping them avoid relegation after a poor second half of the term. On paper, Arrows possess a balanced squad, including experienced campaigners such as attackers Knox Mutizwa, Nduduzo Sibiya, Ryan Moon, and Kagiso Malinga. This quartet and their teammates must bring their scoring boots against SuperSport, who were solid defensively against Chiefs, with goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa earning the Player of the Match accolade.

Mbanjwa made his first start of the season for Matsantsantsa a Pitori and proved to be an excellent replacement for Ricardo Goss. It is anticipated that Gavin Hunt will start with Mbanjwa in goal tonight, hoping for another solid performance and clean sheet to secure a non-defeat.

Meanwhile, Phuti Mohafe’s Polokwane must demonstrate that their victory over champions Sundowns was not a fluke by attempting to bring John Maduka’s Royal AM back down to earth. Rise and Shine will start as favourites on paper after their impressive win against Sundowns, who earlier defeated Thwihli Thwahla in the league this term. However, that is easier said than done. Maduka’s men displayed tenacity and resilience to beat Sekhukhune United, last season’s fourth-best team in the league, 2-0 over the weekend.

Royal AM head coach John Maduka reacting to their 2⃣➖0⃣ win over Sekhukhune United!#SABCSportFootball #BetwayPrem pic.twitter.com/DyL7SLkkMg — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) October 26, 2024 Although this win followed a 3-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last 16, Royal AM has showcased a remarkable never-say-die attitude. This persistence is particularly commendable given they have been operating with the same squad – often even fewer players – for 18 months due to Fifa's three-year transfer ban.

Maduka commended his players' attitude during challenging times, asserting that their hard work in training is translating into on-field performance. “These boys are working hard. They are putting in so much effort at training. Here (on match-day) is just to present the final product,” Maduka said, after the win over Sekhukhune. “Their attitude has been right. They understand where we are now, and they know it’s them that must do the work – we are just there to guide them. We can’t sit down and complain.”

The season began under less than favourable circumstances for Royal AM, with the spotlight turning towards the club chairman, Andile Mpisane, who shares the club's name. Many detractors have ridiculed his opportunities to start games, attributing it to his status rather than his commitment to his football career. Royal AM players follow club chairman Andile Mpisane ahead of their recent match against Cape Town City. | BackpagePix Nevertheless, with Thwihli Thwahla showing signs of resurgence, it appears even Mpisane’s teammates have come to accept his presence in the team, as they are now functioning more cohesively. Maduka commented on the unity within the squad, “We said we must work as a team because when you work as a team, you become stronger.

‘That’s why you can see that we have a team that’s very united. They are a team that pulls together in the same direction. When they move forward or defend, they go together. I am so happy to have them. “We hope that we don’t get complacent because once that comes in, thinking they are best, then they drop and that becomes a problem. The more you do well, the more difficult it becomes.” Maduka and Royal AM complement each other remarkably well. Despite the club's financial woes and transfer challenges, Maduka has maintained a low profile, focusing on the tasks at hand.