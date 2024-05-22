SA trio played differing roles in RCB’s march to the play-offs

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis will take on Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger and Keshav Maharaj in today’s Indian Premier League eliminator as the tournament draws to a close this week. Here, Ongama Gcwabe looks at the three players’ journey in the competition thus far.

Faf du Plessis has now scored more than 400 runs in five consecutive IPL seasons. | IANS Faf du Plessis While RCB struggled for the most part of the tournament where they lost seven of their first eight matches, Du Plessis enjoyed good form with bat in hand alongside Virat Kohli at the top of the order. The 39-year-old managed four half-centuries in the 14 games in the round robin stage of the competition to help RCB squeeze into the play-offs by the barest of margins.

Coming into the tournament, Du Plessis endured a lean of patch with the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20. However, the opening batter turned his form around and brought up over 400 runs in the IPL, his fifth consecutive 400-run-plus season at the showpiece event. The skipper also struck his tally of 421 runs at an impressive rate of 163, helping RCB to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Nandre Burger has taken seven wickets from six matches so far this IPL season. | IANS Nandre Burger

In his first IPL season, Burger has become a regular in the Royals’ starting XI with the left-arm quick impressing with his sheer pace and exceptional yorkers. The 28-year-old played the Royals’ first four fixtures and returned figures of 1-30, 2-29, 2-32 and 1-33 as he formed a frightening new-ball partnership with Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult. A combination of squad rotations and a minor injury kept the fast bowler on the sidelines. The 28-year-old has since played only one game where he registered 1-21 against Chennai Super Kings earlier this month. With the Royals aiming for a spot in Friday’s second qualifier, a match which will decide a spot in the final, the Royals might just look to Burger to take them there.

Keshav Maharaj has only played two matches in the IPL this season. | IANS Keshav Maharaj Over the years, the IPL has had an impact on the trajectory of many T20 players, as they get exposure to the best players in the world and the best coaches in T20 cricket in a pressure cooker environment.