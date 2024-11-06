Scotland skipper’s secret kept safe in South Africa

Mike Greenaway When the Glasgow Warriors triumphed over the Stormers in Stellenbosch just over a week ago, captain Sione Tuipulotu’s exuberant celebrations may have seemed excessive to onlookers. However, unbeknownst to many, the stocky centre had a hidden reason for his jubilant display.

On the eve of the Warriors' two-match excursion to South Africa, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend had bestowed the national captaincy upon Tuipulotu. The 27-year-old accepted the role with gratitude but chose to keep the news private until he returned from South Africa unscathed. Sione brother, Mosese Tuipulotu. | Backpagepix Speaking to the BBC, Tuipulotu recounted his initial thoughts when Townsend approached him at the end of a Glasgow training session. “Gregor pulled me aside after training and I thought I was in trouble,” he revealed. “But the news could not have been better. I was offered the captaincy and informed that my brother, Mosese, was receiving his first Scotland call-up.”

Motivated by superstitions, Tuipulotu opted to remain silent about the honour. “When I found out, I only told my dad because I could have got injured over in South Africa. It is a demanding place to tour,” he said. His father's response was measured but supportive: “My dad's a man of few words and he just said it comes with great responsibility, captaining a country, but I would fit the job.”

Equally proud was Tuipulotu when he learned of Mosese’s selection: “Finding out about Mosese’s call-up was up there with hearing about my captaincy because I know both of our journeys, not just in rugby, but in life. “I’m so proud of him that he’s come over here (from Australia) and he enjoys himself at Edinburgh. I know he's enjoyed his first week at camp. So it's been massive for my family to see me and him back together.” At 23, Mosese, also a centre, could potentially join Sione on the pitch against the Springboks this Sunday at Murrayfield, igniting hopes of a brotherly partnership.

The Scots are entering this match with belief in their capabilities, having previously pushed the Bokke to their limits during their World Cup clash in Marseilles. The Warriors solidified their confidence by overcoming the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final in Pretoria. Tuipulotu feels that his team stands on the verge of achieving something extraordinary after seven years under the astute stewardship of Townsend. “I had never won anything before last year in the URC, and I think after winning that, one thing became evident to me: I'm so desperate to win for Scotland,” he remarked.