Sead Ramovic on leaving TS Galaxy: Not easy to win something if you sell half of your team

Bosnian-born coach Sead Ramovic has revealed the reason behind his dramatic resignation from TS Galaxy. Ramovic sent shockwaves through the South African football landscape as he announced his resignation on national television on Wednesday night.

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, a despondent Ramovic revealed his decision to depart the Mpumalanga-based club. “I’d like to say, from now on, I will resign. I’m no more the head coach for this club,” the German, who has been in charge of the club since 2021, told SuperSport in a post-match interview.

Galaxy have made a poor start to the 2024/2025 campaign and currently sit at the bottom of the Premiership standings with just two points to their name after six matches. The club have been transparent about their sustainability strategy that revolves around unearthing gems before selling them off to the highest bidder, with Ramovic a huge influence in that process.

The Rockets have sold the likes of Melusi Buthelezi, Bathusi Aubaas, Given Msimango, Fiacre Ntwari, Bradley Mojela and Pogiso Sanoka in the last two seasons, making it difficult for Ramovic to maintain their 10th- and sixth-place finishes of those campaigns respectively. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ramovic expressed a great desire to lead a side to trophy success in the near future, something he deemed impossible with Galaxy’s selling-on policy. “When I came, everybody knew this team was at the bottom. It was a lot of mess, but after I arrived with my whole staff, I think we had a beautiful three years,” Ramovic said.

“It was a lot of beautiful memories, a lot of beautiful victories and a lot of beautiful games we played.

“We sold 12 players to the best teams in our league. If I’m not mistaken, I think the club got about R40 million from players in the last two seasons... just amazing. “At the end of the day, I want to win something, and if every year we sell half of your team and you start from scratch again, it is not easy because it takes a lot of energy.” Although exasperated by his decision, Ramovic departed with a touch of class as he reflected on his near three-year stay at Galaxy, and wished club owner Tim Sukazi well as they seek a successor to lift their exploits.