Selecting a Springbok XV: Fresh faces, bold choices for Murrayfield

Comment by Morgan Bolton When looking at the Springbok squad that coach Rassie Erasmus can select from today for Sunday’s clash against Scotland, one thing is clear: it is a balanced, versatile group, with options everywhere.

There are any number of combinations that Erasmus can pick and choose from, all of which will still result in an impressive match-23. If it were up to Morgan Bolton, however, he would select the following team to face the Scots at Murrayfield on Sunday (6.10pm kick-off)... Because, why not? Prop Gerhard Steenekamp has played played five Tests for the Springboks. Photo: BackpagePix FRONT ROW: Get the ‘youngsters’ in

Props: Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Ox Nche and Gerhard Steenekamp; Hooker: Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi First, let’s get the hooker out of the way: Grobbelaar should don the No 2 jersey as often as possible during this tour. We know what both Mbonambi and Marx are all about, while Grobbelaar needs much more Test experience. The same is true of Steenekamp, who has five Test caps to his name so far, at loosehead. By placing Koch at tighthead, there will be a bit of stability and experience amongst the trio.

SECOND ROW: Let the Sous flow

Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman The most capped Springbok in history, Etzebeth, is the rock on which this team is built, and there is no reason not to start him. Had Ruan Nortjé not been confirmed injured yesterday, due to a leg injury, he would have slotted in at No 5. As a result, Jean Kleyn has been recalled, but shouldn’t feature this weekend.

In the absence of Nortjé, veteran Mostert gets my vote of confidence. ‘Sous’ is the archetype when it comes to what a team player is. His work-rate is immense, while his experience is exceptional. It’s hard lines for Nortjé, but replacing him with the OG lineout general won’t be a problem.

LOOSE TRIO: Kolisi on the move Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden and Jasper Wiese

This will perhaps be my most controversial call, but I would start captain Kolisi at No 8. If we are to stick with the 33-year-old until the next World Cup in 2027, he will have to add versatility to his role. That opens up openside flank, and we really don’t have to look much further than Smith, due to his pace and breakdown work. Blindside scribbled itself in at the beginning of the year already: It’s PTSD... it’s always PTSD.

Jaden Hendrikse recently returned from injury, and should be afforded a spot in the Springbok team against Scotland. Photo: BackpagePix HALFBACKS: A Sharks pairing Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Grant Williams; Flyhalves: Jordan Hendrikse, Manie Libbok and Handré Pollard Reinach should arguably start against England next weekend. If it was up to me, which thankfully it isn’t, I would start Jaden Hendrikse, with Williams on the bench. Truth be told, however, you could swap those two around as well.

The Scots like to play a bit more with their backs, and Williams is perhaps slightly better at exploiting late-game spaces. Meanwhile, Hendrikse can control the initial proceedings that will put the Boks in a winning position early on. Okay, perhaps Kolisi wasn’t my most controversial pick.

Perhaps it is this one, my flyhalf. It will most likely be Libbok, but I would select Jaden’s brother – Jordan – at No 10. I will admit there is some heavy bias here – I like the cut of the 23-year-old. He has been superb in recent weeks for the Sharks, and I would like to see that translate to Test level as much as possible. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeAtyFWQfw0

CENTRES: It’s about X-factor Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel

Perhaps one of the tougher departments to pick from, because all of them are excellent players with different skills. There is no doubt that De Allende and Kriel are the incumbents at 12 and 13. But, if the heart was to make a call, I would surely play Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie as the starting pair. A more logical approach, however, insists it should probably be the former alongside Am. I choose the latter above Moodie, because Am remains the Rolls Royce of centres, and his creativity and X-factor could be the missing piece to get ‘Tonyball’ – the new game-plan inspired by assistant coach Tony Brown – to kick into a higher gear.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJDENEz79-k BACK THREE: In a ‘Fassi Moodie’

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassie, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie Kolbe would usually be one of the first names on the team-sheet, but perhaps he will be better served concentrating on England and Wales. For now, the wings should arguably be Arendse and Moodie. Le Roux, meanwhile, is three Tests away from 100 caps, but putting aside that sentimentality, I would definitely start Fassi, with the veteran on the bench as cover.

In the absence of Damian Willemse, Fassi deserves to play all of matches in the UK this month due to his form and inspired play. Morgan’s Springbok Team v Scotland Starting XV: 15 Fassi 14 Moodie 13 Am 12 Esterhuizen 11 Arendse 10 Jordan Hendrikse 9 Jaden Hendrikse 8 Kolisi 7 PS du Toit 6 Smith 5 Mostert 4 Etzebeth 3 Koch 2 Grobbelaar 1 Steenekamp.