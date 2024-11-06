Semenya to take on Boxer in Tshwane run

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO CASTER SEMENYA is brave. Now a coach, the revered former Olympic 800m champion is setting herself up for what could be a beating by the athletes she coaches. Semenya has signed up for the Boxer Super Run (5km) taking place in Tshwane on Sunday.

She is going to line up against her protege and national marathon record holder Glenrose Xaba, and defeat could well affect the dynamic of their relationship — or could it? Also sure to want to let their coach see their heels are the three Karabos — Mailula, More, and Motsoeneng — who are members of the team coached by Semenya and her partner Violet. The former world 800m champion will use the competition against her protégés as fuel for a good run at a venue that holds special memories for her.

Glenrose Xaba claims gold at the Boxer Super Run in Durban in 2023. | Anthony Grote “My goal is to enjoy the moment while competing against the athletes that I coach,” she chuckles. “I’m targeting a time of 16:90 and look forward to delivering my best performance. TUKS holds great memories for me as this club was where I developed as an athlete. Being back at TUKS fulfils my soul — it has been my home since the start of my running career. Racing here feels incredible, as it’s a world-class facility that brings me peace of mind.” Semenya believes that the Boxer Super Run offers invaluable opportunities for young athletes: “This event motivates the youth and provides a great platform for the future of sport. The R147 000 prize purse is fantastic; it boosts morale and gives athletes, especially elites, extra motivation to compete.”

Lee-Ann Pillay, Head of Marketing at Boxer Superstores, expresses her excitement: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome a legend like Semenya to the starting line of the Boxer Super Run in Tshwane. “It’s truly special to see her competing alongside the athletes she coaches. We wish Caster, her athletes, and all competitors the very best. We look forward to an exciting day of racing — may the best athlete win.” Semenya’s athlete Xaba will be running for the first time since smashing Gerda Steyn’s national record when she ran a splendid 2:22:22 in her debut in the 42.195km distance at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon last month.