Simelane ready for series of challenges

Ongama Gcwabe From the moment the SA20 was launched, it was clear that South African cricket would grow in leaps and bounds. The tournament promised a financial boost for a game in the country that desperately needed it, but most importantly, future stars would emerge as a result of the tournament.

Andile Simelane, 21, is one of the many youngsters who have exponentially developed their skills since being part of the SA20, where he plays for back-to-back champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Last week, the youngster was announced in the Proteas T20I squad for the upcoming four-match series against India here at home in South Africa. Reflecting on his time with the ‘Orange Army’ down in Gqeberha, Simelane told Independent Newspapers that the SA20 helped upgrade his skill sets. "I worked with Dale Steyn (Sunrisers EC bowling coach) and he did upgrade my bowling. I took all the learnings," said Simelane. "I also worked with players from overseas. I worked with Aiden Markram as well, and they were all just feeding me with information because they've been playing for a while."

Simelane returns to the Proteas' white-ball squad, having received his maiden international call-up in September for the tour to the United Arab Emirates. This time, however, he joins a squad featuring big players such as Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller. Simelane expressed his excitement about sharing the dressing room with the likes of Klaasen, who is considered one of the world's best batters in white-ball cricket. "It's been awesome joining the group again. There's been a few added players like Klaasen. I think that's what will help me a lot, especially the way he plays the game. I like him and I also see myself playing like him," he said.

"I think having a guy like him in the team is going to help my game. I can ask him questions about how he approaches his game plans. Being part of the Proteas again, I just don't know how to explain it, but it's another opportunity for me to learn." Playing against India is always a significant occasion, as they are the biggest cricket nation in the world. The Asian team attracts a vast audience and draws interest from broadcasters and the media at large, aspects Simelane hasn't yet been exposed to at international level. There is also a substantial opportunity for the young all-rounder to showcase his skills if selected, possibly catching the eye of IPL talent scouts who will undoubtedly be following the series. However, Simelane is solely focused on the task at hand, which is to continue his learning process under coach Rob Walter and captain Aiden Markram.