Sinking Orlando Pirates would take Sekhukhune United to a new high

THE lure of setting records, no matter how minor, is often the driving force behind sportsmen. Being champions is the ultimate goal, of course. But when that is beyond reach, there are low hanging fruits such as having a better season that the previous one.

For Sekhukhune United, the past season was undoubtedly their best – Ba Bina Noko reaching the Nedbank Cup final, where they were defeated by Orlando Pirates, albeit in controversial fashion. The Buccaneers’ equalising goal was via a penalty given for a ‘questionable’ handball decision against Victor Letsoalo. For having reached the final, Sekhukhune got to play continental football, and they did fairly well to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, producing some impressive home performances, but struggling on the road.

The experience garnered from that campaign is sure to see them being stronger on the domestic front, as it has done for many teams before them. As it is, there is evidence of the team coached by Lehlohonolo Seema being much stronger, with Sekhukhune having won their last four matches in the league. The feat – attained via victories over all three of KwaZulu-Natal’s elite league representatives Richards Bay (3-1), Royal AM (1-0), Golden Arrows (1-0) and Moroka Swallows (4-1) – has equalled the club’s best run since January last year.

They now have the chance to improve that record by making it five wins in a row when they host Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon (5.45pm kick-off). Do that and Sekhukhune will surge up the DStv Premiership table, from sixth to second, moving above the Buccaneers on goal difference as both clubs will be level on 33 points, dependent on the results of the day’s earlier matches involving Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City.

Where is your team on the #DStvPrem log standings? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uBRJQOOWU4 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 25, 2024 History, though, suggests Sekhukhune will have to play beyond their capabilities to garner maximum points against a Pirates side they just don’t know how to beat. Since their promotion to the elite league, the Limpopo outfit played against Pirates on seven occasions in the league, and has only managed a single victory. Jose Riveiro’s Pirates side have beaten them on five occasions, with one draw.

Pirates are currently on a three-match winning run against Sekhukhune, with that Nedbank Cup final victory included. No doubt Seema – a former Pirates player – will impress upon his team that statistics are just numbers on a piece of paper, with little impact on the outcome of matches, as he tries to inspire them to walk onto the pitch believing they can beat their more revered opponents. What will matter is that Sekhukhune apply themselves in a similar way as in their previous four matches and that they show Pirates no respect.

Having tasted continental football and enjoyed it, Seema would love to take his team back there again next season. They are, however, already out of the Nedbank Cup, and their only chance of playing in CAF tournaments is by finishing as runners-up in the league. It is a tall ask, but still within their reach with 11 matches left in the campaign.