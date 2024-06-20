Siphiwe Tshabalala: Orlando Pirates are world-class on a good day

KAIZER Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala has revealed what he thinks is the reason behind Orlando Pirates’ failure to match the all-conquering Mamelodi Sundowns. The 39-year-old was part of the last Amakhosi side to have won the league title back in 2015, and since then he has watched his former side as well as their arch rivals Pirates clap for the Brazilians every season.

Tshabalala was involved in numerous titanic Soweto Derby battles against the Sea Robbers, and is one of the most capped former Chiefs players in the fierce rivalry, having made 31 appearances in the match. Pirates have finished runners-up to Sundowns for two consecutive seasons, and most recently concluded the 2023/24 campaign 23 points behind the champions. Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro has admitted that despite his side’s success in cup competitions, the reality is that they have a 23-point gap to make up if they are to become champions of South Africa.

Riveiro has guided Pirates to four major trophies since arriving at the start of last season – back-to-back MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles – but walks around with the responsibility of wrestling away Sundowns' stranglehold on the Premiership.



— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) June 19, 2024 Pirates overcame Sundowns in two of those four cup finals, most recently at Mbombela Stadium to defend their Nedbank Cup crown. Masandawana have won seven league titles in a row, enjoy unprecedented dominance in South African football, and have placed enormous amounts of pressure on their biggest competitors. While Chiefs struggle to re-establish an efficient structure to build from and are in search of a head coach as well as players fitting their standards, Pirates are a few steps ahead in terms of building their team.

The Buccaneers are also deemed the only side with a squad that comes close to Sundowns in terms of quality and depth, which has pushed them into that ‘direct’ competitor table with coach Rulani Mokwena’s team. Former Bafana Bafana man Tshabalala has identified Pirates’ inability to retain their form for a substantial period of time as the root of their problems.

"Pirates are one of the teams that are world-class on a good day, and if they get things right – however, their main challenge is consistency," he said. "If Pirates can be more consistent, they can match Sundowns on any day. And also, they've got top players. They're not afraid to go on the market and spend, and they've got depth.

“You can see the coach is trying to build something and he is trying to instil something, and they do get it, but all of a sudden, they lose it again. “But when they get it, they are world-class.” Riveiro and his backroom staff (without departed assistant coach Sergio Almenara) have already begun working on their squad once more by releasing six players.