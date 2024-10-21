South Africa strikes back to claim lead on day one in Dhaka

The South African cricket team managed to establish a crucial 34-run lead at the end of day one in Dhaka, showcasing a potent bowling performance that saw Bangladesh bowled out for a mere 106 runs at the Share Bangla National Stadium.

Stand-in captain Aiden Markram faced an uphill battle right from the start as he lost the toss and was tasked with bowling first. The Proteas’ bowling unit, under the stewardship of coach Shukri Conrad, boasted an intriguing combination, featuring two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt, complemented by the pace of Kagiso Rabada and seam-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder and Rabada opened the bowling and struck early, rattling the Bangladeshi batting order. Mulder, demonstrating astute bowling, lured Shadman Islam into an unwise drive outside off-stump, resulting in an edge caught by Markram at slip. His efforts didn’t end there; he soon sent Mominul Haque packing for just four runs, with Kyle Verreynne taking a simple catch behind the stumps.

With Mulder claiming three wickets for 22 runs, Bangladesh’s troubles continued as their captain Najmul Shanto (7) fell next, caught by Maharaj in the covers. Rabada, chasing his 300th Test wicket, initially went wicketless in his first spell but made a significant breakthrough after the drinks break, clean bowling Mushfiqur Rahim for 11 runs. He quickly picked up another wicket, dismissing Liton Das for just a single run, while Maharaj claimed three victims, wrapped up Bangladesh’s innings at 106.